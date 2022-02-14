Julia Fox denies crying over Kanye West: ‘I haven’t cried since 1997’

Julia Fox denies crying over Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Julia Fox and Kanye West are no more. But, Fox isn’t crying over the split.

Last week, Fox sparked breakup rumors after she deleted a bunch of her Instagram pictures with West.

Now, a rep for the actress has confirmed that the two have split.

However, Fox’s most recent reaction proves that she is unscathed by the breakup.

Julia Fox claps back, denies crying

Fox has clapped back after news source, The Daily Mail, published photos of her at LAX airport and reported that she was “tearfully jetting out of LAX airport alone.”

Fox took to Instagram to respond to the claims in a since-deleted post.

‘TEARFULLY,’” Fox wrote with three crying laughing emojis. “@dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! if anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like s**t it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was f*** late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

Julia Fox deletes Kanye’s pictures, sparks breakup rumors

Last weekend, Fox deleted pictures of her and West from her Instagram account.

She also unfollowed several fan accounts for her and West.

Rumors began to swirl that the two had split, but Fox was quick to shut the rumors down.

She went on her Instagram Stories to clear things up, saying: “Guys, relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself. Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. I took the fucking photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.’”

A source also confirmed to Page Six that the pair were still together.

Then, on Super Bowl Sunday, fans noticed that Fox deleted more photos of West from her Instagram page.

They also noticed that she liked a photo that West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, posted.

The Daily Mail reported on February 14 that the pair had split and a rep for the actress confirmed the same.

West and Fox’s relationship

West and Fox had a short-lived relationship.

The pair met on New Year’s Eve in 2021 and began dating shortly afterward.

West pampered Fox by gifting her designer clothes, jewelry, and a Birkin bag on her birthday.