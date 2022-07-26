Angelina Jolie wins legal battle against Brad Pitt over French vineyard

Former Hollywood couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at different red carpet events. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Angelina Jolie wins a legal battle in the ongoing litigation with ex-husband Brad Pitt following their acrimonious divorce.

The actor sued Jolie for selling her stake in Chateau Miraval vineyard to a Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler’s wine subsidiary.

In the latest legal filing earlier this year, Pitt’s attorneys claimed that Jolie did not contribute to the winery business.

Pitt accused his ex-wife of seeking to “inflict harm” on him by selling her 50 percent stake in their French vineyard, forcing him to partner with “a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Jolie claimed she informed Pitt about her move at the time of the sale in January 2021 and had “personal objections” to owning an alcohol-based business.

Angelina Jolie’s team subpoenas Brad Pitt’s documents

In the latest legal battle, a judge grants Jolie’s team’s request to subpoena documents from Pitt, his business manager, and his company, Mondo Bongo, according to PageSix.

Jolie’s move to sell her stake to the Shefler’s Stoli Group set in motion several lawsuits in the US, France, and Luxembourg between the former couple, who share six children.

Pitt’s legal team lost the battle to have a court deny Jolie’s request. However, an LA judge ordered the actor’s lawyers to have over the documents regardless of any pending appeal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A source close to Jolie’s team told PageSix that Pitt is motivated by “hatred of Jolie” as Stoli’s alcohol business acumen.

However, a source close to Pitt told the publication that he turned down an offer to sell the winery to Stoli while he was still married to the actress.

Brangelina ends with serious allegations of abuse

Pitt and Jolie had a relatively short marriage but a 12-year-long relationship after meeting on the movie set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005.

They married on August 23, 2014, at the contested Château Miraval property, where they planned on raising their children.

Jolie soon filed for divorce in 2016 and accused Pitt of child abuse, of which he was cleared by the FBI and Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services.

In March 2021, Jolie claimed she had proof of alleged domestic abuse by Pitt.

However, in an interview published in The Guardian, Jolie spoke about healing for her family, including her ex-husband.

“It’s not that I want to talk about anything really, because I just want my family to heal. And I want everyone to move forward – all of us, including their dad. I want us to heal and be peaceful. We’ll always be a family.”

In the same interview, she cryptically spoke about fear for her children’s safety and rights.

“I found out the US hadn’t ratified the rights of the child. One of the ways it affects children is their voice in court – a child in Europe would have a better chance of having a voice in court than a child in California. That said a lot to me about this country.”