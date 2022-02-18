Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in vineyard where they wed, Chateau Miraval

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were declared divorced in 2019 after the actress filed in 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Brad Pitt is suing ex-wife Angelina Jolie, accusing her of secretly selling off her share of their French estate, Chateau Miraval.

In the lawsuit, Pitt alleges that they both agreed not to sell their share of the French winery without the other’s permission.

The former couple purchased the property in 2008 for a reported $28.4 million. At the time, they planned on raising their six children in the vast estate and starting a family winery business.

The former couple married on the estate in a private ceremony in 2014.

Brad Pitt accuses Jolie of double-crossing him in the estate sale

Pitt claims in the suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that the vineyard located on the property was his “passion,” and that Jolie sold off her share to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler without his permission.

“Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of first refusal her business entity owed his,” the court document, obtained by Page Six, reads, continuing:

“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

Jolie accused of capitalizing off Brad Pitt’s success with the Chateau Miraval business

In the suit, the Troy actor claims his ex-wife stopped contributing to the property by 2013 while he continued to invest.

In January 2021, the suit claims Jolie told Pitt in writing that she had reached a “painful decision, with a heavy heart,” to sell her stake, adding that she could “no longer maintain any ownership position in an alcohol-based business given her personal objections.”

As a result, the 58-year-old actor reportedly negotiated to buy out Jolie’s share.

Then, in October 2021, the wine division of the Stoli Group, Tenute del Mondo, owned by Shefler, announced that it had acquired the actress’s share.

The lawsuit alleges that the deal was made behind his back, and he no longer has access to use the property as a home or control the winery.

The business is reportedly one of the highest-earning producers of rose wine.

Pitt accuses his ex-wife of taking advantage of his hard work to make a profit. “Miraval’s success and associated rise in value allowed Jolie an opportunity to capitalize on Pitt’s success and cash out, without ever having lifted a finger to grow the enterprise,” the lawsuit claims.

Jolie and Pitt have been in a legal battle over custody of their children and the dividing of assets. She requested sole physical custody of their six children after she filed for divorce in 2016.

An altercation on the former couple’s private jet led to a child abuse investigation into Pitt. The Fight Club actor was cleared of the allegations in November 2016.