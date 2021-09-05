Brad Pitt criticized for working with Harvey Weinstein following relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is under fire after Angelina Jolie opens up about their failed marriage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

For over a decade, “Brangelina” dominated Hollywood as one of the most powerful celebrity couples. This glamorous couple, comprised of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, were praised for their A-list social status, philanthropy, and unattainable beauty. However, there was also an endless amount of scandals that followed them throughout their relationship, such as well-publicized stories accusing Jolie of breaking up Pitt’s previous marriage to Jennifer Aniston.

Many were left devastated by the couple’s untimely breakup in 2016 and the news which followed it, including allegations of Pitt abusing his children. Recently, the Girl, Interrupted actor opened up to The Guardian about her desperation to “heal” her family, revealing many untold stories about Pitt’s downfalls.

Jolie opens up about Pitt’s behavior

The Guardian’s recent profile on Jolie humanizes the award-winning actor, more than ever before. In the opening paragraphs, journalist Simon Hattenstone details Jolie’s loud household, citing her rambunctious children and pet rottweiler as contributors. While sipping on kombucha, the mother-of-six began speaking about her philanthropic work and views on the crisis in Afghanistan.

Eventually, the profile transforms into a Hollywood scoop and devastating recount of star-studded events. Jolie confirms with a slight nod of the head that she’s “sworn to secrecy” over the details of her divorce from Pitt and past abuse allegations but further opens up that she fears “for the safety” of her “whole family.”

Seamlessly transforming topics, the 46-year-old humanitarian was reported saying, “Often you cannot recognize something in a personal way, especially if your focus is on the greatest global injustices, because everything else seems smaller. It’s so hard. I’d like to be able to have this discussion and it’s so important…”

She adds, “I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions, like the decisions I had to make, lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”

When asked about those in the entertainment industry who have wronged her, Jolie called out the convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein. Previously, she had starred in the Weinstein-produced 1998 movie Playing By Heart. The actor told The Guardian, “I remember telling Jonny [Lee Miller], my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let girls go alone with him [Weinstein]. I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again.”

Dropping a major bomb, the actor added, “It was hard for me when Brad did.”

Despite hearing firsthand accounts of Weinstein’s abuse, Pitt went against his conscience and approached the predator to produce his 2012 crime film Killing Him Softly. Jolie recalls avoiding press events for the movie’s release, citing Weinstein’s involvement.

Fans criticize those who vilified Jolie

In light of this recent profile, fans are flocking to Jolie’s side. Many are discrediting Pitt and stating that this recount of his behavior will do major damage to the future of his stardom. One fan pointed out that Pitt has been named to produce an upcoming drama called She Said which is expected to tell the story of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct allegations from the perspective of the journalists who exposed him. Carey Mulligan and Patricia Clarkson are set to star.

Jolie ends the conversation, continuing to make sly comments towards her separation battle and relationship with Pitt despite there being much that she has to stay hush about. She leaves the readers with a thoughtful sentiment: “It’s not that I want to talk about anything really, because I just want my family to heal.” She continues, “And I want everyone to move forward – all of us, including their dad. I want us to heal and be peaceful. We’ll always be a family.”

Jolie isn’t the only one bringing up Weinstein this week, Charmed actor Rose McGowan made headlines for dissing talkshow host Oprah for her past relationship with the producer. The actor tweeted an image of the two together, calling Oprah “fake,” and doubling down on her comments after receiving heavy criticism. As Hollywood has been saying for a while: The time is up for predators to continue getting away with abuse and harassment at the hands of their peers.