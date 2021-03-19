Angelia Jolie ‘prepared to offer proof of domestic abuse’ amid Brad Pitt divorce battle

Angelina Jolie has accused ex Brad Pitt of domestic violence in a bitter divorce and custody battle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been embroiled in heated divorce proceedings ever since their high-profile split in 2016 after over ten years together.

Once one of the most notorious celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair are now in the middle of a contentious custody battle for their six children, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

In an already bitter separation, abuse allegations are now surfacing. In new court documents, Jolie alleged she is willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of alleged domestic abuse that occurred while the couple was married.

What ‘proof’ is Angelina Jolie referring to?

Many speculate the Maleficent actress is referring to an incident in 2016 involving Brad Pitt and their then-15-year-old-son Maddox onboard their private plane.

A source close to Pitt told People the Fight Club star “was drunk, and there was an argument between him and Angelina. There was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have.”

The source was adamant Brad did not hit his son, however. “He is emphatic that he did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control.”

The insider added, “Brad made contact with Maddox in the shoulder area, and there was absolutely no physical injury to him.”

The incident was later investigated by authorities and no action was taken.

Brad Pitt’s son Maddox testified against his father in court

Despite Pitt being cleared by the FBI over the plane incident, his son reportedly still had some not-so-nice things to say about his father in court.

An insider told Us Weekly, “Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad.”

The source continued, “He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

Earlier this year, Jolie admitted “the past few years have been pretty hard” while speaking to British Vogue on life after the divorce.

“I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body,” said Jolie.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt made national news following rumors Pitt had cheated on his then-wife Jennifer Aniston with Jolie while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Following Aniston and Pitt’s divorce in 2005, “Brangelina” quickly became official. Nine years and six children later, the pair finally got married in 2014.

But in their case, maybe marriage really is a curse — they filed for divorce only two years later.