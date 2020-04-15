Amy Schumer changed her son Gene Attell’s name after realizing it sounded like ‘genital’

Comedian Amy Schumer revealed on the Tuesday episode of her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents 3 Girls, 1 Keith, that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, changed their 11-month-old son’s name, Gene Attell Fischer after they realized that it sounded like “genital.”

Schumer, 38, and hubby Chris Fischer, welcomed Gene, their first child, on May 5, 2019, and announced that his name was Gene Attell Fischer.

She explained on Tuesday that the infant’s middle name, Attell, was originally in honor of their friend, the comedian Dave Attell.

However, they soon realized that inserting “Attell” between their baby’s first and last name had an unintended NSFW consequence.

Baby Gene Attell Fischer is now Gene David Fischer

Amy did not say exactly when she and Chris changed their son’s birth name to save him from becoming the target of jokes when he starts school.

However, she revealed they changed his name to Gene David Fischer.

Amy told co-hosts Rachel Feinstein, Bridget Everett, and Keith Robinson that Dave Attell felt honored that she and Chris named their son after him.

But they had to change the name to her dad’s middle name because they did not want their son to grow up with an embarrassing name.

“So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital.’ Gene Attell sounds like genital.”

Others noted that Gene Attell sounded like “genital”

Claudia O’Doherty, Amy’s Trainwreck co-start and guest on the podcast added that her mom had pointed out to her that Schumer’s baby’s name sounded like “genital.”

“My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son genital.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then she was right.”

Many of Schumer’s social media fans had also pointed out that Gene Attell sounded like “genital” when Schumer first announced her son’s full name on Instagram back in May 2019.

Some fans played around creatively with the name.

“Genital fissure,” one Instagram follower suggested.

Many were appalled that Amy would give her child such a name.

“yall ever seen genital fissure it’s not cute.” “her kid is literally named genital…… i.” “wow imagine ruining ur kids life by naming him genital.” “You should be jailed for naming your kid this.”

Many Instagram users advised Schumer to change the name and announced they were waiting for her to do so.

“So are they still sticking with the story that this is his real name? I came back to check.”

But others thought the name was fine and said Amy and Chris shouldn’t be blamed for others letting their imaginations run wild.

“Beautiful picture of father and son. Really people? Why can’t her son just be called Gene? It’s a great name.”

Many celebs have also recently given their newborns creative but safer names.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced in May 2019 that they had named their fourth child, Psalm West.