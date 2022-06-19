Amber Heard spotted shopping at TJ Maxx after jury awards Johnny Depp millions

Amber Heard at the Incredible Women Gala in 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Amber Heard was spotted doing some shopping at the popular bargain store, TJ Maxx.

The 36-year-old largely lost the defamation trial against her, with the jury awarding Depp $10.35 million in damages.

The Aquaman actress has doubled down on her accusations of domestic violence against her ex-husband in a new interview.

Amber Heard spotted shopping in TJ Maxx

An onlooker filmed Amber Heard looking for a bargain in TJ Maxx.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Heard is looking at T-shirts on a discount rack before noticing the camera. The publication says the video was taken at a TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, New York Thursday afternoon.

She was joined by her sister Whitney Henriquez during the outing.

In the clip, Amber wore a large white button-down shirt, blue denim jeans, and black loafers, while Whitney wore a tan blazer over a graphic tee, a red headband, and jeans.

Amber Heard can’t pay the $10.4 million she owes Johnny Depp, her lawyer revealed in an interview following the televised trial.

“Absolutely not,” Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft told NBC’s Today.

Heard gave the same network an hour-long interview in which she claimed to have evidence that was not allowed in court.

Some observers believe the video was staged in an effort by Heard to avoid paying the settlement.

Amber Heard reportedly broke due to spending lavishly, donation questioned

A report emerged that Amber Heard is struggling financially due to her lavish lifestyle.

The New York Post said Heard is relying on her homeowner’s insurance policy to cover the cost of her legal fees.

Heard was paid $3 million for the two Aquaman movies, testimony uncovered. She earned $2 million for the sequel, although her role was significantly reduced, as revealed at the defamation trial.

The actress reportedly rented out a 13,000-square-foot mansion in McLean, Virginia during the trial with a rent of about $22,000 per month.

A controversial moment in the trial was during Heard’s cross-examination when it was revealed she had not donated her divorce settlement as she previously claimed.

In her interview with Dateline NBC, Heard spoke about the donation.

“When you said ‘I donated,’ you know that everybody thinks you’ve donated it, not that you’ve pledged it. So for the jurors sitting there, do you think they felt like that was you getting caught in a lie?” NBC host Savannah Guthrie asked Heard,

Amber responded: “I don’t know, because I feel like so much of the trial was meant to cast dispersions on who I am as a human, my credibility, to call me a liar in every way you can.”

Watch all of part two of @SavannahGuthrie's exclusive interview with Amber Heard, in which Heard discusses her future, fears about new defamation lawsuits and whether she still “has love” for Johnny Depp: pic.twitter.com/xr3EX9se6K — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2022

Heard claims she still plans to honor her pledge to donate her divorce settlement.