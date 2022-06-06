Amber Heard’s sister shares supportive message after Johnny Depp verdict

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney is sticking by her after the Johnny Depp verdict. Pic credit: @amberheard/Instagram

Amber Heard‘s sister Whitney Heard has expressed that she’s standing by her sister after the Johnny Depp verdict.

Last week, the court found Amber, 36, guilty of defaming her ex-husband Johnny Depp by claiming that he was abusive to her during their relationship.

While many have declared their support for Johnny, 58, Amber’s sister Whitney has showcased to the world that she’s sticking by her.

Amber Heard’s sister said she was standing by her ‘sissy’

Taking to her Instagram page, Whitney shared a black post that read: “#IstandwithAmber.”

She wrote in the caption: “I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow, I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.

“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless.

“I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She added: “I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp wear married from 2015 to 2017. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Johnny sued Amber for $50 million over an op-ed piece she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post. The actress claimed that she was a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in the write-up.

The 36-year-old also countersued Johnny for defamation over statements made by his attorney about her abuse claims.

While Johnny was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, Amber received $2 million in punitive damages.

Amber Heard’s attorney blamed ‘lopsided’ social media for influencing jury

Whitney is not the only one coming to her sister’s defense. Amber’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft recently blamed “lopsided” social media for influencing the jury’s decision.

Speaking to NBC’s TODAY Show, she said: “How can you not? They went home every night. They have families. The families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference.

“There’s no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it, and it was horrible. It really, really was lopsided.”

She added: “It’s like the Roman Colosseum, you know? How they viewed this whole case. I was against cameras in the courtroom, and I went on record with that and argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this. But it made it a zoo.”