Amber Heard claims ‘years of notes’ from therapist proves alleged Johnny Depp abuse

Amber Heard is standing by her accusations of abuse against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

During the six-week defamation trial, the actress accused Depp of brutally beating her for five years and sexually assaulting her with a bottle.

In a new interview, Heard claimed to still love the Pirates of the Caribbean star but fears being sued again.

Amber Heard claims therapist notes prove Depp abused her

Ahead of the hour-long NBC interview with Savannah Guthrie airing Friday, Heard claimed some key evidence wasn’t permitted in evidence.

A 20-minute-preview on Peacock reveals that Heard and her lawyers submitted notes from her therapist that “represented years, years of real-time explanations of what was going on,” she said.

“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to,” Heard said with Guthrie adding that the medical professional was Amber’s therapist.

Savannah Guthrie confirmed that NBC has seen the documents, some of which were shown on-screen. In one of the therapist notes from January 2012, Amber claimed Depp “hit her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her.”

Eight months after that, Depp allegedly “ripped her nightgown, threw her on the bed,” according to the segment. and in 2013, the therapist’s note reads “he threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her.”

The judge ruled the notes from Amber’s therapist were “hearsay” and “inadmissible.”

This is because a court must hear from the person themselves to consider it as evidence, which suggests Amber’s therapist was unwilling or unable to testify on her behalf.

This comes after an anonymous juror came forward to reveal that Heard’s facial expression and going from crying to “ice-cold” made most of them uncomfortable.

Johnny Depp’s attorneys respond to Amber

In the NBC special with Heard, Depp’s team issued a statement that was read during the segment.

“It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favor.”

Amber has expressed her intention to appeal the verdict while Depp’s team insinuated that the actor would not pursue collecting his $10.35 million awards in damages.

The full interview will be on Dateline and are on Friday 8/7c.