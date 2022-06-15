Amber Heard says she ‘still has love’ for Johnny Depp, fears being sued again

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 2015 at a red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StillsPress

Amber Heard says she still has love for Johnny Depp following their televised legal battle

In the second half of her first interview since Johnny Depp’s libel trial win, Amber Heard maintained that her Washington Post op-ed article written in 2018 was not about her ex-husband.

The article was the basis for the civil trial at Fairfax Virginia, with the jury finding that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was defamed.

Amber Heard on Depp: ‘I love him’

The Aquaman actress spoke about her ex-husband in the second part of her interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC Today.

When asked whether she still stands by a pre-trial statement about having love for the actor, Heard said the following: “Yes, absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t.”

“I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand. Or it might be really easy to understand if you have just ever loved anyone… It should be easy.”

The 36-year-old actress also denied that she intended to ruin Depp’s career by writing the op-ed article for the Washington Post at the height of the Me Too movement.

She also denied that the article was about her ex-husband.

Savannah Guthrie asked the actress about a text message Depp sent to a friend about achieving “total global humiliation” for her and whether he has accomplished it: “I know he promised it,” she responded, continuing:

“I testified to this. I am not a good victim, I get it. I am not a likable victim. I am not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to see me as human and here, his own words, which is a promise to do this, it seems as though he has.”

Amber Heard fears being sued again

The actress said in the hour-long interview that she is now nervous about what she can say after losing the defamation trial.

“I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak,” Heard explained before being asked whether she fears she can be sued again for defamation to which she responded:

“I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for the sort of silencing — which is what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do; it’s meant to take your voice.”

Amber Heard’s attorney has stated that she plans to appeal the verdict while Depp’s team has hinted that they would not pursue the $10.35 million reward.