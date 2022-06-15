Amber Heard responds to ‘insane’ rumor, denies being cut from Aquaman 2

Actress Amber Heard at an event on Paradise Cove Beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Amber Heard has responded to rumors about being cut from Aquaman 2 following her defamation trial versus ex-husband Johnny Depp.

It was revealed during the six-week trial that the 36-year-old actress was paid $2 million for her role in the Aquaman sequel opposite Jason Momoa.

A petition to have Heard removed from the movie has garnered over 4.6 million votes, which led to rumors that she has been removed from the film.

Amber Heard calls alleged Aquaman axing an ‘insane’ rumor

Amber’s spokesperson released a statement via TMZ denying that the actress has been cut from the DCEU film: “The rumor mill continues as it has from Day One — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.”

In 2020, rumors claimed that the actress would not reprise her role as Mera.

However, Heard denied that she was removed from Aquaman 2.

At the time, Heard suggested that the efforts to have her removed from the movie online were orchestrated.

“Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality,” Heard said, continuing: “Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”

Heard previously wrote that she has lost work due to speaking out against domestic violence.

“Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress — that I would be blacklisted,” Heard wrote in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post.

“A movie I was attached to recast my role. I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company dropped me.”

Depp accused his ex-wife of defaming him in the article, which led to his legal victory in Fairfax County.

A jury found Heard guilty on all three counts of defamation and awarded the actor $10.35 million.

Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman 2 reduced

On April 26, film journalist Grace Randolph tweeted that Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has less than 10 minutes of screen time.

This was seemingly confirmed by DC Films executive producer Walter Hamada, who denied Amber Heard’s claim that she suffered negative consequences regarding Aquaman 2 due to her legal battle with Johnny Depp.

Hamada instead testified that Heard was almost removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom due to a lack of chemistry between Heard and the lead actor Jason Momoa.

The DC exec was a rebuttal witness to Amber Heard’s agent, Jessica Kovacevic, who testified the actress lost job opportunities due to online backlash over her abuse allegations against Depp.