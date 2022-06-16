Juror in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial explains verdict

Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Courthouse. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sarah Silbiger/CNP/AdMedia

A juror in the Depp-Heard defamation case speaks out, giving insight into the jury verdict.

Johnny Depp largely won the defamation suit with the jury awarding the actor $10.35 million in damages.

The 36-year-old actress and her attorney accused the jury of being influenced by social media after the six-week trial that fascinated the general public.

Juror says Amber Heard made them uncomfortable

A member of the jury spoke to ABC News about Amber Heard’s testimony saying that a lot of her “story didn’t add up.”

The anonymous juror also said the majority of the members of the jury felt Amber was the aggressor in regard to domestic disputes with Depp.

“The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury — all of us were very uncomfortable…,” the juror told ABC News on Thursday, continuing:

“She would answer one question and she would be crying and then two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.'”

ABC did not reveal the juror’s identity, rather they identified him as “one of five men on the jury.”

“A lot of the jury felt what [Depp] was saying, at the end of the day, was more believable….” said the juror. “He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. His emotional state was very stable throughout….”

The juror also said Heard’s claim that she donated her pledged $7 million divorce settlement was a “fiasco” for the actress.

In court, Amber claimed that she uses “pledge” and “donation” synonymously when it was revealed that she had not donated the money as she previously claimed.

He took issue with Amber using the terms: “I gave it away,” “I donated it,” and “It’s gone,” when previously describing the donation in a British television show.

The juror rejects Amber Heard’s claim about social media

The anonymous male juror rejected Amber and her lawyer’s insinuation that their verdict was influenced by social media activity, which largely favored Depp.

He revealed at least three of the seven jurors do not use social media.

“We followed the evidence… Myself and at least two other jurors don’t use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had it made a point not to talk about it.”

The juror thought the couple “were both abusive to each other,” and “there wasn’t enough or any evidence,” to support her allegations of abuse.

It appears the juror meant the former couple was verbally abusive to each other as the ABC report clarifies that the juror believes “Johnny did not hit Amber.”