Amber Heard quitting Hollywood? Here are her plans following Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard opened up about her future plans in her first interview following the high-profile defamation trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Onlookers have speculated about how the televised trial would affect the Hollywood careers of the former couple.

Depp gained a massive social media following during and after the six-week trial in which the jury awarded the actor $10.35 million in damages.

On the other hand, Heard was subject to online bullying, and a petition to have her removed from Aquaman 2 surged during the trial.

Amber Heard reveals future plans

Heard was asked by Savannah Guthrie about her future plans during an interview on NBC’s Today show.

“I get to be a mom, like full time,” Heard said in response, continuing, “you know when I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.”

Heard has a daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, via surrogate. She did not reveal the father’s identity in an Instagram statement announcing her child’s birth.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” she wrote on Instagram.

“My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” Heard concluded.

When asked what she would tell her daughter, the actress responded: “I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”

Has Amber Heard retired from acting?

It is not clear if Heard meant she was retiring from acting regarding being a full-time mother.

It is unclear whether the 36-year-old actress would attract movie roles following the high-profile trial.

During the defamation trial, Amber Heard’s agent, Jessica Kovacevic, testified that she believes the actress lost movie roles due to online backlash over her abuse allegations against Johnny Depp.

Following Aquaman and its sequel, Heard hasn’t appeared in any big-budget movie roles.

She starred as Joyce in the movie Gully in 2019 and appeared in the miniseries The Stand the following year.

Kovacevic said Heard was removed from an Amazon film opposite Gael Garcia Bernal due to the negative press.

Amber Heard said under oath that she had to fight to keep her role in Aquaman 2 due to allegations that she orchestrated a domestic abuse hoax on Johnny Depp.

However, a DC executive testified that Heard’s role was reduced due to a lack of chemistry with Aquaman star Jason Momoa.