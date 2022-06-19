Amber Heard might have defamed Johnny Depp again in new interview

Amber Heard’s new interview draws criticism. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sarah Silbiger/CNP/AdMedia

Amber Heard said she’s “terrified” of being sued by Johnny Depp again in her first interview since she lost the defamation case three weeks ago in Virginia.

However, a reporter points out that the 36-year-old actress may have defamed the actor again in the full version of the interview.

Since the shocking defamation trial, a juror has spoken out about why they awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages.

Amber Heard suggests Johnny Depp’s exes are too afraid of backlash to come forward

In the NBC Dateline interview released on Friday, Savannah Guthrie asked Amber Heard why she is the only woman who has accused Depp of domestic abuse.

In her response, the Aquaman actress implies others are too afraid to accuse him of abuse.

“Look what happened to me when I came forward, would you?”

Angenette Levy, an Emmy-nominated reporter for the Law & Crime network, pointed out that Heard may have defamed Depp again with the implication.

“…what she said when Savannah Guthrie asked her about other JD partners not coming forward. She’s implying JD abused other women. Defamation by implication was part of the VA case.”

Depp, whose career in Hollywood has spanned over three decades, has been in many high-profile relationships.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star denied ever abusing Heard and instead claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

In a viral trial moment, supermodel Kate Moss, who dated the actor in the 90s, testified that he was never violent to her.

During the trial, Heard claimed that there was a rumor that Depp had once pushed Moss downstairs when justifying punching her then-husband.

Moss was called as a rebuttal witness revealing that she did fall down a set of stairs while the couple was on holiday in Jamaica and that Depp came to her aid.

“He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs,” she said.

What have Johnny Depp’s exes said about him?

Actor Ellen Barkin, one of Depp’s former flames, gave testimony, saying that Depp once threw a wine bottle across a hotel room when they were dating in the early 1990s.

She testified that the bottle did not hit her or anyone else in the room.

Winona Ryder said in a witness statement that she was “shocked, confused, and upset” after hearing Heard’s accusations against Depp during his UK libel trial, per Sky News.

Vanessa Paradis, who had the longest relationship and children with the actor, also provided a witness statement for Depp, saying she’s always “known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father.”