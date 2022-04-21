Johnny Depp reveals the reason Lily-Rose Depp refused to attend Amber Heard wedding

Johnny Depp says Lily-Rose Depp refused to attend Amber Heard wedding. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

Lily-Rose Depp is the special lady in his life, but she did not attend Johnny Depp’s marriage to Amber Heard.

Lily-Rose is an actress and the stunning daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny.

Why didn’t Lily-Rose Depp attend the marriage? Johnny testified she had some problems with Amber.

During the Virginia trial between Johnny and Amber Heard, many things have come to light. Johnny is suing Amber, and she is countersuing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

This week, Johnny takes the stand to share his side of the story, including the childhood abuse that he suffered.

Johnny’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp didn’t attend his wedding to Amber Heard

Lily-Rose Depp didn’t attend the wedding between Johnny and Amber because of problems with the actress. So said Johnny in testimony for the defamation case against Amber Heard.

Amber and Johnny’s marriage ceremony was in the Bahamas in February 2015. There were 20-25 people in attendance on Johnny’s island.

Johnny shared, as reported by People, “My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons.”

Johnny continued that his goal of the trial was the truth. He expressed a desire to protect his children and said, “Since I knew there was no truth to it [the abuse claims by Amber] whatsoever, I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16.”

Johnny said that Amber and her friends had a “communal bag of MDMA” for the wedding reception.

He continued that the schedule for the wedding included “Dinner, dancing, and drugs.”

The trial continues with wild accusations on both sides.

Johnny Depp plans to testify about Amber’s bed poop incident

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation because of an article she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic violence. Amber never mentioned Johnny by name, but Johnny is still suing. Amber is countersuing for defamation and demanding a whopping $100 million.

One point expected to come up is the bed poop incident.

The story goes, Amber Heard was throwing herself a birthday party at Johnny’s Los Angeles Penthouse. He decided to leave, but Amber alleged he threw a magnum bottle at her head before he left. The following day, Johnny says his housekeeper called and said someone pooped between his sheets.

Amber claimed the dog did it.