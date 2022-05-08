Amber Heard accused of perjury after resurfaced interview ‘contradicts Johnny Depp testimony’

Amber Heard attending the defamation trial at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sarah Silbiger/CNP/AdMedia

Amber Heard is claimed to have contradicted herself when she testified about her perception of Johnny Depp— after an old interview resurfaced.

Depp and Heard have both taken the stand in their televised defamation trial and accused each other of verbal and physical abuse during their relationship.

The couple, who were married for two years from 2015 to 2017, met on the set of The Rum Diary.

In early 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation over an article she wrote about her experience of being a victim of domestic violence.

The actor has accused Heard of being the abuser and has brought forward witnesses, text messages, and photos during the trial.

Social media accuses Amber Heard of perjury

A TikTok user stitched Heard’s footage on the stand with a throwback interview to show the apparent change in her description of how she perceived Depp.

The video creator, who goes by @courtneymack on TikTok, shared an October 2011 interview about The Rum Diary and combined it with footage of Heard on the stand in court earlier this week.

“I knew who he was,” Amber said, as captured on the stand in the TikTok video, continuing: “I wasn’t familiar, you know. I wasn’t a fan of his work. I wasn’t familiar with him.”

In the throwback interview, Heard had a different answer regarding whether she was a fan of the Pirates of the Caribbean star growing up.

“I mean, who isn’t a fan of Johnny’s? That’s a given,” she said in response. “He’s been a cultural icon and a talented actor for since I can remember.”

To the actress’s detractors, the video seemingly reaffirms their belief that she is being untruthful during her testimony.

Prior to taking the stand, Amber Heard reportedly sacked her public relations team.

The move came as a petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman surged in popularity after the first week of the defamation trial. It has garnered around two million more signatures in the last two weeks, with nearly four million in total.

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp shoved liquor bottle inside her

Amber also told the court that Johnny Depp allegedly threatened to “carve up” her face with an alcohol bottle during one of their heated arguments.

She went on to allege that her ex-husband sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

“I didn’t know if the bottle he had inside me was broken. I couldn’t feel it. I couldn’t feel anything,” she said in an emotional state.

The incident allegedly occurred in 2015 while Depp was filming a movie in Australia after an argument erupted about his drinking habits.