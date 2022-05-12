Adele squashes Rich Paul breakup rumors with a PDA pic

Adele posted new photos alongside her boyfriend Rich Paul on Instagram Wednesday. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Those breakup rumors have become Water Under The Bridge after singer Adele’s latest post with Rich Paul.

The English singer and songwriter, who celebrated her 34th birthday on May 5, shared a series of photos next to her sports agent boyfriend Rich after speculations of a breakup last week.

Adele shared special moments between her and Rich with followers

Although Adele is not known to post on her social media often, she shared a swipe-through series of PDA photos with Rich to share the memories with her fans.

The first photo showed the couple standing outside of their new Beverly Hills mansion holding up a pair of keys, which according to Architectural Digest, was previously owned by Sylvester Stallone and was purchased by Adele for $58 million earlier this year.

The next photo showed the two at a fast-food joint – laughing at each other with Adele standing behind the cash register. Other photos included Adele and Rich side-by-side at a sporting event and kissing while seemingly backstage at an event.

The last photo symbolically included a close-up shot of a fortune cookie that read, “You have found good company – enjoy.”

“Time flies 💋 ✨ ♥️,” the Hello singer wrote in the caption.

Adele and Rich sparked breakup rumors after her birthday

According to People, Adele and Rich were first spotted publicly in July of last year during a Bucks vs. Suns NBA finals game. In October, she confirmed the relationship rumors in an interview with British Vogue by saying the two were officially together and that she adored the sports agent’s intelligence and sense of humor.

Last week, on Adele’s 34th birthday, Paul was spotted in Miami alongside his client LeBron James at the Carbone Beach event to celebrate Formula 1 weekend – with Adele nowhere in sight.

With the two not being together and Adele sharing “solo shots” on Instagram to commemorate her special day, speculation arose that the two had called it quits.

Despite the rumors, People confirmed that Adele and Rich were spotted enjoying a meal together just a few days after the breakup speculations. An insider confirmed that the couple ate at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch in Napa Valley on the following Sunday.

Although they may both have fully booked schedules, Adele and Rich still manage to make time for one another – even more so now in their new $58 million mansion.

“Adele is still seeing Rich. They are both very busy though,” the source reported. “She is working on her residency and Rich is busy with his clients. They see each other when they can.”