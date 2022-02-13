Adele plays coy about Rich Paul engagement rumors, talks baby-making plans

Adele returned to the UK for her first performance since canceling her Las Vegas residency. Pic credit: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Adele wants baby number 2 with boyfriend Rich Paul. The British singer appeared on The Graham Norton Show earlier this week and opened up about her relationship with the powerful sports agent.

In July last year, the couple went public when they were photographed attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

The 33-year-old singer’s divorce from Simon Konecki was finalized in March 2021. They share a son, Angelo James, who was born in October 2012.

She sang about the split in her latest hit album 30 which was also released last year.

Adele plays coy about engagement rumors and announces baby plans

The Easy on Me singer sparked engagement rumors after appearing at the 2022 Brit Awards with a massive ring on her finger.

She didn’t confirm or deny the engagement rumors during her appearance on the Graham Norton Show.

“If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she said, still wearing the ring.

The host Graham Norton asked Adele about the controversial postponement of her scheduled Las Vegas residency.

The British singer said she regrets attempting to “pull something together last minute.” She explained COVID-19 related factors played a role in the delay and she didn’t want to do a “half-arsed show.”

“People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

Adele also explained why she hadn’t announced new dates, noting that she “wants to make sure everything is ready.”

Norton pressed Adele on if the Las Vegas shows were happening this year; she responded “100 percent” due to her plans to have another baby.

The 33-year-old singer revealed she is planning a baby with Rich Paul next year and joked:

“Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

Adele criticized over BRIT awards speech

Adele was criticized for saying she “loves being a woman” while accepting the first gender-neutral artist of the year award at the 2022 Brits awards.

The award show previously separated the best female and best male artist categories. Adele won awards for best artist, album, and song of the year.

“I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do!” Adele said in the speech, adding: “I’m really proud of us, I really, really am.”