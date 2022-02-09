Adele fires up engagement rumors after wearing a huge diamond ring to the Brit Awards — Did Rich Paul propose? 

Adele engagement rumors swirl after posing with a large diamond ring on her left hand. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Landmark-Media

Adele fueled engagement rumors after the Easy on Me singer posed on the red carpet for the Brit Awards with a large diamond ring on the left hand.

The singer attended the 2022 Brit Awards, and she took home the night’s first award. Adele also donned a long gold gown, sitting on the piano singing I Drink Wine.

The singer has been making waves for the past few months. She went public with a new boyfriend, released a new album, and announced and postponed her Las Vegas residency.

Adele engagement rumors swirl after she appears at Brit Awards with a large diamond ring on her left hand

Adele wore a stunning, black Giorgio Armani Privé gown featuring a deep v-cut neckline, with a large, sparkly, diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand. It appears that the red carpet look was making a statement; the diamond ring is not exactly subtle. Fans are buzzing that Adele is engaged to Rich Paul.

Although nothing is confirmed yet, it certainly looks like Adele is sporting an engagement ring. Time will tell if the songstress is engaged to the NBA agent.

Adele had a good night, taking home the first award of the night and performing at the 2022 Brit Awards. Adele sang the fan-favorite I Drink Wine and won an award for Song of the Year.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency

Sources say that Rich Paul has played a big part in Adele’s Las Vegas residency talks. Adele was heard sobbing and shouting on the phone with her boyfriend as she prepared for her Las Vegas residency called Weekends With Adele.

A rumor circulated saying that Adele had intense arguments with Esmeralda Devlin, the set designer. Adele was against placing a large swimming pool in the middle of the stage.

A teary-eyed Adele spoke to her fans on Instagram in a video. In the Instagram post, Adele said she postponed her residency because COVID-19 complications made it impossible for the show to take place.

Adele and Rich Paul’s relationship history

Adele is currently dating NBA super-agent Rich Paul.

Adele and Rich Paul garnered attention at an NBA game in July. Adele first posted about her boyfriend Rich Paul on her Instagram in September.

Rich Paul is the agent for the highest-paid player in the NBA, Lebron James.

Paul also founded Klutch Sports group, a division of United Talent Agency that represents basketball players such as Tristan Thompson, JR Smith, Draymond Green, Anthony Davis, and Ben Simmons.