Adele talks relationships, helps a fan propose on Adele One Night Only

Adele at the 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center.

CBS aired their special Adele One Night Only on Sunday night. The special featured an interview with Oprah and a performance from Adele.

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adele opened up about her past marriage to Simon Konecki and her new relationship with Rich Paul.

Fans were thrilled to see Adele perform some of her classics and new songs, but received another heartwarming surprise during the show as well when Adele helped a fan propose to his girlfriend.

Adele helps fan propose to girlfriend during Adele One Night Only

Adele’s performance on Sunday was a huge moment for herself and her fans, but she made it extra special for one fan in particular.

During her performance, Adele helped a fan, Quentin Brunson, propose to his girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann.

The couple has been together for seven years.

After the proposal, Adele went a step further and sang Make You Feel My Love to the newly engaged couple.

The emotional moment was one of many moments for the show as Adele performed for the first time in over four years.

The singer opened with Hello, because it makes the most sense to have it first rather than in the middle, but performed many of her classic songs and some new songs from her new album 30, coming out on November 19.

Adele noted on Twitter that she saw the special twice and got very emotional each time.

Pic credit: @Adele/Twitter

Alongside the proposal, Adele opened up to Winfrey about her current and past relationships.

The singer discussed not only the love in romance and relationships but also the love of herself through finding herself and treating herself with love in all aspects of her life.

Adele on loving Simon Konecki, Rich Paul, and herself

Adele’s interview with Oprah was eye-opening for many fans as it gave an inside look into some of her life and what she has been going through the past few years.

Adele’s ex-husband Simon Konecki was a topic of discussion, but the singer said “even now I trust him with my life.”

Adele told Oprah Winfrey that Konecki was a positive influence in her life and he was stable, and stability was something that she needed at that time.

However, it hasn’t always been easy. Adele has worked on herself quite a bit the past few years. She admitted that during her divorce she stopped drinking and started working out to keep her “sort of centered.”

Adele’s new relationship with Rich Paul was a topic of interest, and the star said that Paul is funny, smart, and the relationship is easy.

PEOPLE reports that Adele made her relationship with Rich Paul “Instagram official” in September, but the singer has said that they started dating at the beginning of 2021.

Rich Paul made his first post on Instagram referring to his relationship with Adele on Sunday, posting photos of himself with Winfrey and Adele.

Adele said her relationship with Paul is the first relationship where she’s “loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else.”

She continued that her love of herself in this new relationship is largely just timing, “but it’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

While relationships may come and go, fans are thrilled to see Adele loving herself in this new era of her life.