Adele breakup rumors reignited after boyfriend Rich Paul ditches her for LeBron James on her birthday

Adele smiles on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul was seen partying with his client Lebron James during her birthday.

The Easy On Me singer recently shared an optimistic post about her future with two Instagram photos to celebrate her 34th birthday.

Adele said she had “never been happier” but did not reference her boyfriend in the statement.

The British singer has previously denied that the couple has had relationship issues and sparked rumors that she was engaged to her sports agent boyfriend earlier this year.

Rich Paul parties with Lebron James on Adele’s birthday

Rich Paul was spotted partying with LeBron James in Miami on his girlfriend Adele’s 34th birthday, according to Page Six, which adds that the singer was not present at the event.

Following her divorce, Adele went public with the sports agent last year. Paul was in the company of other athletes such as Kevin Love, Stephen Ross, and Maverick Carter at the luxurious dinner party.

The exclusive dinner reportedly cost $3,000-a-head.

On Instagram, Adele shared the following message on her birthday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!” she wrote, continuing:

“I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x.”

In her garden, the British singer posed in the custom Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder black mini dress.

Adele made baby plans with Rich Paul this year

Adele and Rich Paul went Instagram official in September 2021, after months of dating reports and the pair attending events together.

In February, the Someone Like You singer appeared on The Graham Norton Show and was quizzed about a ring on her finger.

Adele played coy about any engagement plans with Paul but did reveal that she was planning to have another baby.

“It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” she said about rescheduling her Las Vegas residency, adding: “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

Reports claimed one reason the couple was fighting was that her Las Vegas residency was confirmed. However, neither of them confirmed the rumor.