Adele shows off makeup-free face to celebrate 34th birthday

Adele announced plans for baby number two. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Collin/Starlitepics/AdMedia

Adele shared a candid, makeup-free photo to celebrate her 34th birthday.

The Grammy-winning singer also shared a message about happiness as she reflected on the last year.

The Easy On Me singer recently spoke about having another child with her boyfriend Rich Paul after sparking engagement rumors.

Adele canceled her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency earlier this year due to production issues and other factors.

Adele shares a makeup-free photo and message about happiness

Adele celebrated her 34th birthday in a Carolina Herrera mini dress and revealed in the caption that she has “never been happier.”

In March last year, Adele finalized her divorce from charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki and began a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

In the caption of the birthday post, the singer wrote the following caption while sharing a makeup-free photo in the second slide:

“What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!” she wrote, continuing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x”

The British singer posed in the custom, off-the-shoulder, black mini dress in her garden, which featured a sequined top and exaggerated lightweight puff sleeves.

Adele’s birthday dress was a combination of two Carolina Herrera outfits, according to the brand’s creative director, designer Wes Gordon’s Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @wesgordon/Instagram

Gordon shared an image of Carolina Herrera’s embroidered strapless mini-dress with train and the bubble sleeve floral dot mini dress.

In 2020, Adele wore a similar dress on her 32nd birthday in a photo that revealed her dramatic weight loss.

Adele gushes about her relationship with Rich Paul

Adele got candid with Oprah Winfrey about life and family in an interview last year in November, according to People magazine.

She opened up about her relationship with successful sports agent Rich Paul.

“He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” she said, continuing, “And just the easiness of it. It’s just been very smooth.”

She also shared that this relationship is the first time she’s loved herself and “been open to loving and being loved by someone else.”

Adele recently shut down rumors that she had relationship issues with Rich Paul during her Las Vegas residency cancelation.