Here’s how Adele shut down Rich Paul breakup speculation after residency drama

Adele announced that she would be performing at the Brit Awards and responded to rumors about her relationship with Rich Paul.

This news comes following her announcement that she is postponing her Las Vegas residency, which led to rumors about what may have happened behind the scenes, which included speculation that her relationship with Paul might have been in trouble.

On January 20th, Adele released a video explaining why she had to reschedule her concert residency.

The 33-year-old singer took to her Instagram account with an emotional video, telling fans:

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID-19. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID-19. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show,” she said, continuing:

“I’m gutted, I’m gutted, and I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been up against so much, and it just ain’t ready.”

As previously reported, Adele’s cancellation led to reports that the last-minute cancellation was because she felt the production was not up to standard.

In addition, other reports suggested that relationship issues with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, led to the show being abruptly canceled.

Adele responds to rumors about her relationship with Rich Paul

The Easy on Me singer announced her upcoming performance at the Brit Awards yesterday in a social media post.

But she also used the time to respond to speculation about her relationship with the Sports Agent Rich Paul – her boyfriend of six months.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️.”

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, news emerged that the singer’s ‘volatile’ relationship with Paul contributed to the cancelation of the Vegas shows.

It was said that the British singer was crying during rehearsals due to shouting matches with her 40-year-old boyfriend.

Adele faces backlash for her announcement

Adele faced some backlash after announcing her appearance at the Brit Awards before rescheduling her Las Vegas residency.

“Shouldn’t you be rehearsing and hiring in Vegas to fulfill obligations before doing other stuff?” one person tweeted.

“Least no one is going to lose any money on you dropping out after thousands of tickets purchased,” another quipped in response on Twitter.

However, some defended the singer, referencing Adele’s reason for canceling her Vegas residency.

“Because she lives in Vegas huh? Performing in her own country during a pandemic makes sense… and THIS is not as complex as you’re trying to make it. SO stop. It’s one show… not multiple, so guess what? It’s easier; get off her case.”

The Brit Awards is set to take place at The O2 in London.