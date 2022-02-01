Rich Paul helping Adele renegotiate Las Vegas residency contract after cancelation, rumors of relationship trouble

Amidst their relationship issues, Adele is staying with her boyfriend Rich Paul as he helps negotiate a new residency contract for the singer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

After her tearful announcement in which she canceled her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, Adele reportedly went right to her boyfriend’s house in Beverly Hills and has been there ever since.

Her boyfriend Rich Paul has been trying to work out a new contract with the casino owners, but that isn’t the only thing the couple is working on.

After many explosive arguments on set, sources claim the pair are working to fix their relationship.

COVID-19 may have played a role in the cancelation of Adele’s residency, but Paul and Adele’s “volatile” relationship seems to have played a large part.

Rich Paul and Adele’s ‘volatile’ relationship contributed to Vegas cancelations

Sources at Page Six report that Adele was on the phone shouting and yelling at Rich Paul during every rehearsal, and consequently, Adele barely rehearsed at all for her performances.

A source who is reportedly linked to the management team at Caesars Palace said, “Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month. Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing.”

Their relationship was erratic before Adele canceled her dates at Caesars Palace. Rich Paul and Adele are described as being very different, with Adele being more emotional and dramatic than Paul.

Fans aren’t sure when these issues first arose, as Adele seemed very happy and content with her relationship in her November interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Some fans believe that Rich Paul and Adele are just too different to be compatible, and now that the honeymoon phase is over, the couple is starting to have more issues than ever.

However, there may be even more to Adele’s residency cancelation than meets the eye.

Adele was reportedly having “explosive arguments” with Caesars Palace set designer, Esmeralda Devlin.

Adele clashed with set production at Caesars Palace

Reporter Scott Roeben first announced Adele’s residency at Caesars.

Following the cancelation, Roeben said he had heard another reason that Adele may have canceled the residency.

Roeben claimed that Adele wanted to tear out the existing audio and video system at Caesars Palace and replace it with her own brand new, high-tech system.

That wasn’t the only issue. The singer allegedly clashed with the idea of a 60-person choir to accompany her on Skyfall and wasn’t thrilled with an on-stage water feature, stating it looked like a “baggy old pond.”

Alongside her issues with set production at Caesars, sources say that Adele showed up very late in terms of production and believe her lateness may be tied to her relationship issues with Rich Paul.

Roeben agrees that something else may be behind Adele canceling the entire residency rather than just a few dates, saying “You don’t need to cancel the residency. It seems to imply a lot more going on.”

Another potential issue stems from Adele being scrutinized on a larger scale. Shows in Vegas are supposed to be over the top and extravagant, and a lot of attention would have been brought to the singer.

Many fans agree that COVID-19, relationship issues, and production issues all contributed to Adele canceling her residency, but many fans still lost thousands of dollars from her last-minute cancelation.