Actress Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead at 43 after going missing in Los Angeles

Television actress Lindsey Pearlman’s disappearance and death remain a mystery. Pic credit: LAPD

Lindsey Pearlman was listed as missing five days ago; her body has now been found near a popular Hollywood Hills hiking trail.

The 43-year-old television actress was last seen on February 13 at about noon in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in Los Angeles, according to the LAPD.

In her career, Lindsey starred roles on General Hospital, Chicago Justice, and The Ms. Pat Show.

Her acting credits also included appearances on Empire, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, The Purge, and Vicious in 2021.

Police confirm Lindsey Pearlman’s death

The police department released a statement per Deadline: “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.”

Details surrounding Pearlman’s disappearance and death are not available when writing this report.

In addition, law enforcement has not provided information about whether there are any suspects.

Lindsey Pearlman’s family reacted to her death

Her cousin Savannah Pearlman, who led efforts to find the missing General Hospital actress confirmed the news on Twitter, writing the following:

“I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance. Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor.”

I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance.



Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor. https://t.co/1EoGw2c1av — Savannah Pearlman (@Savannah__P) February 18, 2022

Her husband also reacted to the news on his Instagram account, writing: “She’s gone. I’m broken,” adding that he will give more details later and thank those who helped before asking for privacy.

Prior to her body being found, her husband shared a possible citing of the late actress.

“This is a total longshot, but someone who saw the flyer reported meeting a person they thought might have been Lindsey at the Heceta Head Lighthouse Beach Scenic Viewpoint near Florence, OR,” he wrote in the caption, adding that the person was a dog lover which he said sounded like his wife.

Lindsey Pearlman has a private Instagram page, but it includes a link to her website.

It notes that Pearl is an award-winning theatre actress, including “The Mousetrap at Northlight Theatre, Trevor at A Red Orchid Theatre, and Polarity Theatre Ensemble’s Never the Bridesmaid, for which she received the Joseph Jefferson Citation for Actress in a Principal Role.”

She was raised in Chicago and graduated from The Second City Conservatory Program. Pearl moved to Los Angeles to find more work in television and film.