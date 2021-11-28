Brian Laundrie’s parents missing gun was kept from public, family lawyer explains why

Gabby Petito’s fiance has not been charged in her homicide following his death. Pic credit:@gabspetito/Instagram

Brian Laundrie’s parents discovered a handgun was missing when they voluntarily surrendered their weapons to law enforcement after informing them that their son was missing.

This shocking revelation comes from the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, who explained why this information was kept from the public.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, a forensic investigator determined that Brian Laundrie died by suicide –a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Brian is the only person of interest in the death of his fiancé Gabby Petito.

Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on September 19, and her death was ruled a homicide by manual strangulation.

After an extensive search, the 23-year-old’s skeletal remains were found in a national park near his home, submerged in water.

The FBI and assisting local law enforcement agencies combed through the same area, but his parents found items belonging to their son, which led to his remains being discovered.

Laundrie family lawyer says law enforcement knew Laundrie was armed

When asked why the missing gun was not shared with the public, Bertolino told CNN he and law enforcement agreed it was best for that information to not be public.

In addition, he said, “Imagine, with the frenzied atmosphere at the time, if the public thought Brian had a gun,” Bertolino said.

The family lawyer also claims he discussed the missing gun with the authorities.

“I cannot speak to why (law enforcement) did not reveal the info, but we spoke about it at the time, and I believe they felt as I did,” he said to the publication.

The news regarding Laundrie being armed with a weapon has sparked anger among observers of the sensational news story as he could have been approached by a citizen who recognized him.

However, Bertolino claimed that the FBI and law enforcement did not perceive Laundrie as a threat to the public, telling the Daily Mail the following via Yahoo:

“I don’t think they considered him dangerous to anybody he met on the street.”

Brian Laundrie’s parents could potentially face charges

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told News Channel 8 that the Laundries could face charges regarding tampering with evidence after the alleged crime was committed.

In addition, forensic scientist Larry Koblinsky added that they might also face aiding and abetting charges if they assisted their son in evading law enforcement.

The Gabby Petito family lawyer also floated the idea that additional charges may come following the revelation of the missing gun.