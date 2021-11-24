Brian Laundrie died by suicide family lawyer says, but ‘no gun recovered at scene’

Brian Laundrie’s cause of death has been revealed as suicide, but no gun is believed to have been recovered at the scene. Pic credit:@gabspetito/Instagram

Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito, died by suicide, according to the family lawyer.

The 23-year-old returned from a road trip without Petito, 22, who was strangled before her remains were later found in Wyoming.

After an FBI and a local police manhunt, Laundrie’s body was found last month and identified through dental records. At the time, his cause of death was recorded as unknown, pending further investigation.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound… and the manner of death was suicide,” the family’s lawyer said.

He added that Laundrie’s parents “are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” Steven Bertolino said to ABC Action News.

Due to their social media presence, the case of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie garnered mainstream media attention and was a trending topic on social media for several weeks.

Laundrie remained silent after returning home without Gabby, and his subsequent disappearance led to multiple reports of false sightings and conspiracy theories.

No mention of gun at Brian Laundrie death scene

A forensic anthropologist determined that Laundrie’s cause of death was suicide through a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The FBI previously confirmed that a notebook, a backpack, and a dry bag containing other items belonging to Laundrie were found near his skeletal remains.

However, there was no mention of a gun being recovered at the scene. Although they did not specifically confirm or deny whether a gun was recovered, they didn’t list a weapon among the items found— which raises questions.

According to Fox News, the Laundrie family turned in their guns on September 17 and reported one missing. It is unclear whether Laundrie used the missing gun to take his own life.

Some local experts believe that if indeed a gun wasn’t found, that would not necessarily be suspicious — as it may simply have floated away.

However, it’s also believed the fact very little information was released about Laundrie’s autopsy suggests that detectives may still be investigating whether “other crimes have been committed,” for instance, whether anyone helped Laundrie escape and hide, or whether there was anyone else involved in Gabby’s murder.

Lingering questions about Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito

Laundrie disappeared on September 14 – two days after his fiancee was reported missing.

As the investigation continues, there continue to be many questions lingering over the case: After the latest revelation, where is the gun that he used to die by suicide? What was in Brian Laundrie’s notebook, which was recovered at the scene? And will Laundrie’s parents be charged?

The lawyer representing the Petito family hinted that more charges could still be filed.

“The family was asked to not comment and let the FBI continue their investigation and allow the United States Attorney’s Office make a determination on whether any additional individuals will be charged,” attorney of Petito family Richard Stafford said in a statement, according to FOX 13.

Brian Laundrie was the only suspect in the death of Gabby Petito.