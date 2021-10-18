Brian Laundrie lookalike held at gunpoint at Appalachian Trail

Brian Laundrie lookalike “had a hunch” after being arrested in the manhunt for Gabby Petito’s fiance. Pic credit:@gabspetito/Instagram/Severin Beckwith/Facebook.

Severin Beckwith says he was handcuffed at gunpoint after being mistaken for fugitive Brian Laundrie.

Beckwith resembles Brian Laundrie, who is currently a person of interest in the murder of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

The lookalike, Severin Beckwith, and his partner Anna Brettmann were reportedly hiking the Appalachian Trail since September.

They are an ordinary couple from New York and were raided by U.S Marshalls when they were taking a break from the trail at the Lodge at Fontana Village Resort

“Next thing I see is a bunch of guys with riot shields with ‘U.S. Marshals’ written on them,” Beckwith said to The New Yorker, adding. “Handguns pointed at my face.”

As previously reported, Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the hunt for Brian Laundrie, and the celebrity’s involvement went viral.

The 68-year-old reported to the media that he received tips that Brian was at the Appalachian Trail. Laundrie has hiked the trail in the past, prior to his disappearance after returning to his family home without fiancé Gabby Petito.

Lookalike details being confused with Brian Laundrie

According to The New Yorker, US Marshalls burst into Beckwith’s hotel room while he was in his underwear and his partner was still in bed.

Due to his resemblance to Laundrie, the New York resident reportedly had a hunch about his arrest.

Beckwith said one of the marshalls reportedly noticed “a notch in the upper part of my inner ear just like [Brian].”

The lookalike had an I.D proving he was not the fugitive and didn’t have Laundrie’s hand tattoo.

However, he recalls being fingerprinted by U.S marshalls who suggested he shave his beard after discovering an employee at the hotel took his photo and alerted authorities.

“They had a little side-by-side,” Beckwith said to the New Yorker about a photo of him and Laundrie, adding. “It was Brian and then me on the phone calling to get the shuttle.”

Severin Beckwith revealed that he got a free night in the hotel and breakfast for the inconvenience.

Petito family want vengeance

Gabby Petito’s family has made it clear that they believe Brian Laundrie is responsible for their daughter’s death.

It was revealed that Gabby Petito died after being strangled by a human about three weeks before her body was found.

Laundrie has not been officially charged in the death of Petito but is currently wanted for unauthorized use of her credit card.

In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, said: “We want vengeance and justice, and for him to pay for his crimes.”

Nichole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, added: “I just want to get him in a cell for the rest of his life,” according to The Independent.

Brian Laundrie’s sister Cassie is the only family member to give interviews to the media.