Dog the Bounty Hunter joins search for Brian Laundrie, predicts date of capture

Famous bounty hunter Duan Chapman is on the hunt for Brian Laundrie. Pic credit:@Instagram/bizarre_design_/FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Television personality Dog the Bounty Hunter joins the search for missing Brian Laundrie and has predicted the date of his capture.

The former bail bondsman, real name Duane Chapman, was photographed outside the home of Laundrie’s parents, where the 23-year-old lived with his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

Laundrie has been missing for over two weeks after returning home from a cross-country trip without his fiancée.

Petito was found dead in a national park in Wyoming, and Brian is a person of interest in her disappearance.

As reported earlier this week, Brian has an arrest warrant for bank fraud but has not been formally charged with the death of Gabby.

Chapman rose to fame on his series Dog the Bounty Hunter after becoming a notable bounty hunter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chapman marks a deadline for Brain Laundrie capture

According to The New York Post, Chapman set a deadline for the capture of Laundrie, vowing to find the fugitive before his 24th birthday in November.

A video shows Dog the Bounty Hunter banging on Laundrie’s parent’s home door before speaking to a neighbor.

DOG SNIFFING FOR TIPS: Dog the Bounty Hunter gives Brian Laundrie's parents a rude awakening as he joins massive manhunt for the most wanted man in Americahttps://t.co/obK7KrMvqQ pic.twitter.com/LpiXxE3IGw — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 25, 2021

Chapman told Fox News about his anonymous tip line (833-TELL-DOG) and revealed that he has received numerous calls and tips.

His wife, Francie Chapman, reportedly took phone calls as the bounty hunter spoke to the media.

Dog the Bounty Hunter said most of the tips points to the Appalachian Trail, where Gabby’s best friend claimed Laundrie has camped in the past.

The 68-year-old bounty hunter does not believe Laundrie has the experience to live on the run for long, telling Fox News the following:

“I think he’s young enough, not an experienced criminal, but what is his greatest experience? Outdoorsman. — that’s what he does the best,” Chapman said, adding.

“I don’t think he can shoplift, live on the run, live in cheap hotels. On a one-to-10, he’s probably a six, compared to the outdoorsmen and some of the guys I’ve captured.”

Dog explains why hunt for Laundrie is personal

Chapman lost a daughter around the same age as Petito, stating “I know what the victims feel like,” in reference to Petito’s grieving family.

Chapman’s daughter Barbara Katie Chapman with his third wife Lyssa died in a car accident on May 19, 2006. She was 24 years old.

Chapman explained why he could receive tips that the FBI-led search for Laundrie will not.

“Somebody else knows where he’s at, where they dropped him off at or did they drop him off?” Chapman said. “That person is gonna tell us because, again, we’re not the police. This is anonymous.”