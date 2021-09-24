Brian Laundrie update: Arrest warrant issued for missing fiance after Gabby Petito’s death

Brian Laundrie has not been charged in relation to Gabby Petito’s death despite being the only person of interest. Pic credit:@bizarre_design_/Instagram.

As the search for Gabby Petito’s fiance Brian Laundrie continues, the FBI announced that a federal court has issued an arrest warrant for him.

The statement from the FBI says the indictment is related to Laundrie’s activities after the death of Gabby Petito.

As previously reported, a body matching Gabby Petito’s description was found in a national park in Wyoming. Forensic testing later confirmed the body belonged to the missing 22-year-old.

Ms. Petito was touring the Grand Teton National Park with Laundrie, 23.

He returned home on his own earlier this month without speaking to the media or local authorities. Laundrie has been missing for at least one week.

“On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito.”

The statement adds a quote from the FBI Denver special agent in charge, Michael Schneider, who reveals that Gabby Petito’s death is still being investigated.

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide.”

On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito. pic.twitter.com/SSrBVbAeBs — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

Brian Laundrie allegedly spent $1,000 after Gabby’s death

Today's official #FBIDenver statement and the arrest warrant for Mr. Brian Laundrie are attached. pic.twitter.com/eV1IY4l681 — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

The FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie for “Use of Unauthorized Access Devices.”

The indictment document accuses Laundrie of intending to defraud by using a Capital One debit card to purchase things of $1,000 or more in value.

However, the document does not reveal who owns the debit card, nor does it state which items the missing 23-year-old purchased. Therefore, it is unclear whether his spending has anything to do with the murder of Petito.

Laundrie still not charged in Gabby’s death

Laundrie’s attorney Steve Bertolino told Insider: “It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise.”

The warrant alleges that Laundrie’s fraudulent activity occurred between August 30 through and September 1.

However, Petito is believed to have been killed on August 27, 2021, and her body was discovered on September 19, 2021.

Laundrie returned on his own to Florida with Petito’s van on September 1. On September 11, Petito’s family reported her to be a missing person.

Brian Laundrie was last seen on September 14.