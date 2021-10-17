Brian Laundrie’s father tears down Gabby Petito protest sign from his property

The Laundrie family have had protesters and reporters at their home seeking information about Brian Laundrie’s location. Pic credit: FOX 13 Tampa Bay/YouTube/@/R_I_C_H_E_S/Twitter

Chris Laundrie was photographed and recorded tearing down a Gabby Petito protester’s sign from his property.

The father of Brian Laundrie, the fugitive wanted for questioning in the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, assisted law enforcement in the search for his son last week.

The Laundrie family had been under pressure from protesters outside their home as many observers question their role in their son’s disappearance.

On September 17 — one month ago — Laundrie’s parents told law enforcement that they had not seen Brian in three days after going to the Carlton Reserve for a hike on September 14.

According to The Daily Mail, the family attorney later claimed Chris Laundrie went on September 13 to search for Brian, which means he had four days before law enforcement agencies knew he was missing.

Gabby Petito’s cause of death was strangulation, and she is believed to have died three to four weeks before her remains were found.

Chris Laundrie removes protester sign about his daughter

Chris Laundrie, 62, took down a sign from his property that made mention of his own daughter. The sign read, “What if this happened to Cassie?”

Another sign, which features a photo of Petito, with the caption: “Remember Me,” along with flowers and other trinkets, was left on the front porch.

Chris Laundrie on Saturday morning removed a sign on his property line that read, ‘What if it was Cassie?’https://t.co/K4wUZ3uhK3 pic.twitter.com/2Zw9KlKzvj — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 16, 2021

Earlier this week, Chris was seen installing a camera on the family home front door.

Cassie Laundrie distances herself from family

Cassie Laundrie is Brian’s sister and the only family member to offer interviews to the media.

During an interview with ABC, Cassie says she does not know where her brother is hiding and urges him to “come forward.”

“I really wish he had come to me first that day with the van because I don’t think we’d be here,” Cassie tells ABC News. “I worry about him, I hope he’s okay, and then I’m angry, I don’t know what to think. I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess.”

During the interview, Cassie revealed that she went to Fort De Soto with Brian and her parents — five days before Gabby was reported missing.

She tells ABC News that there was nothing “peculiar” about their trip, which occurred on September 6.

“We just went for a couple of hours, and we ate dinner and had s’mores around the campfire and left, and there was nothing peculiar about it,” she said, adding Brian did not hint that he was going on the run, adding. “There was no feeling of grand goodbye. There was no nothing.”

Cassie distanced herself from her parents, telling the media outlet that she doesn’t know if they are involved in her brother’s disappearance and claims to have co-operated with the police.