Dog the Bounty Hunter claims ‘hot lead’ on Brian Laundrie’s campsite in Fort De Soto after Gabby Petito’s death

Dog the Bounty Hunter claimed on Monday that he received a ‘hot lead’ that Brian Laundrie and his parents went into Fort De Soto Park in early September — and says he has alerted authorities about the tip.

North Port police had been the lead for the search for Brian Laundrie, while other agencies offered assistance since his parents reported him missing earlier this month.

Following the funeral of Gabby Petito this weekend, the FBI has taken over the search for Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the 22-year-old’s death.

According to USA Today, the FBI manhunt for the missing 23-year-old will be “scaled back,” and further efforts will be “targeted based on intelligence,” North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said to media outlets Monday.

Chapman explains the Fort De Soto park theory

Dog, real name Duane Chapman, joined the search for Laundrie over the weekend.

The bounty hunter claimed that the Laundrie family were at Fort De Soto Park, which is approximately 75 miles away from their family home, where Brian lived with Gabby.

Chapman believes Brian and his parents were at the camp from September 1st to the 3rd and September 6th to the 8th.

“Allegedly, what we’re hearing, is two people left on the 8th,’ said Chapman. ‘Three people came in on the 6th, and two people left on the 8th. I think he’s been here for sure.”

“They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here,’ he told Fox News. “We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate — that he was here for sure. Not over in the swamp.”

Chapman is referring to the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida where authorities were previously searching for Laundrie.

Dog details Brian Laundrie’s ‘potential location’

Here is my conversation with Dog the Bounty Hunter just now about his new lead.

He says Laundries were camping at Fort DeSoto Campground Sept 1-3 and Sept 6-8.

Duane Chapman also revealed more detail about the alleged Fort De Soto sightings with New Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin.

The bounty hunter said the Laundries stayed in separate camping locations during their alleged two visits to the camp, numbered 1 and 15.

Dog adds that the camping area, which he describes as 100s of acres, is surrounded by small islands and said he believes there is a “huge possibility” Brian headed to one of them.

Entin asked if Chapman had seen the footage confirming Brian entered the campground and responded, “No, but I got information that they got it,” adding, “This is for sure.”

Laundrie’s parents deny speculation they know where he is

Meanwhile, Laundrie’s parents put out a new statement through their attorney denying speculation they know Laundrie’s whereabouts.

The statement read, “Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him.

“The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”

It was also reported that Laundrie’s parents called 911 on Dog the Bounty Hunter after he turned up outside their home.