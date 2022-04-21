A$AP Rocky bailed out of jail, could face serious prison time if convicted

A$AP Rocky is potentially facing a lot of prison time. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been released from police detention in Los Angeles County after posting bail, but an attorney has warned that he could still face some serious jail time.

Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, was arrested yesterday morning at LAX Airport and was subsequently charged with a felony by officers from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was arrested on a felony charge relating to a shooting incident that occurred in Hollywood in November 2021.

A$AP Rocky posted bail worth $550,000

The 33-year-old rapper had arrived in LA from Barbados, where he stayed with Rihanna, who expected to give birth to A$AP’s child any day now. However, the expectant father is a free man once again, having posted bail of a whopping $550,000.

It’s expected that A$AP will head promptly back to Barbados with his pregnant partner, but an attorney, Lara Yeretsian, has hinted that the rapper could miss out on seeing his child grow due to a lengthy prison sentence.

Yeretsian told Hollywood Life that A$AP could be looking at up to 14 years behind bars if convicted on a felony charge. The lawyer said that A$AP would likely have to return to LA within weeks so he could answer the charges.

A$AP Rocky posted bail of $550,000. Pic credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept.

Details of the alleged crime are scarce, but A$AP is accused of firing three shots at a man in the street following an argument. At least one of the bullets grazed the victim’s hand.

According to TMZ, the cops are hoping to locate the firearm used in the shooting so they can pin the crime on the rapper. The LAPD allegedly did not warn A$AP he was about to be arrested out of concern he would try to dispose of the weapon.

Rihanna was with A$AP as he was led away in handcuffs

Several officers waited at the terminal for A$AP’s private jet to arrive and promptly led him away in handcuffs. At the same time, investigators searched the rapper’s LA home.

Rihanna, who is in her third trimester of pregnancy, was reportedly left shocked as the father of her child was led away, as per TMZ.

The pair were subjected to rumors earlier this month that A$AP Rocky had cheated on Rihanna with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Muaddi is a designer for Rihanna’s Fenty brand. However, a source close to the trio reportedly said there is no truth in the rumors.