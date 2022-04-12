Rihanna opens up about pregnancy, reveals whether it was planned and talks life with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna discussed her pregnancy planning and her relationship with A$AP Rocky. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rihanna is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and fans are excited to see the baby that summer will bring to the famous singer.

Rihanna kept her pregnancy quiet before she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky debuted her baby bump earlier this year.

Since then, Rihanna has been very fashionable and shown the world that she doesn’t necessarily need maternity clothes; she wears the same styles as before and accommodates her baby bump in whatever outfit she’s wearing.

The pregnancy announcement was shocking to fans as she spoke out about pregnancy rumors only weeks before her pregnancy announcement, but even for Rihanna, not everything is planned.

Rihanna says pregnancy wasn’t really planned, but not planned ‘against’

In a recent interview with Vogue, Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy and whether or not she had been trying for a baby.

The star revealed that she and A$AP Rocky weren’t necessarily planning for a baby, but they also weren’t “planning against it.” She said, “I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s**t. We just had fun, and then it was there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning, and our journey began.”

Rihanna also revealed during the interview that she has had cravings for a lot of sweet things and eats a lot of tangerines with salt. It may be surprising to hear the singer is pairing a citrus fruit with salt, but that isn’t just a result of pregnancy cravings. She said in Barbados, they soak their fruit in the ocean, so she wants the salt “and only salt.”

At this time, the couple isn’t sure where they would like to raise their baby and have their family. Rihanna would love to raise their child and potential future children in her homeland Barbados but has said that it’s unlikely for that to happen.

Rihanna gushes about A$AP Rocky

Rihanna took time in her Vogue interview to talk about her love for her partner, A$AP Rocky. She revealed that “people don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” and the two had known each other for years before dating.

However, they grew closer in 2020 with the rise of COVID-19 and were able to get to know each other even better and become closer while on numerous road trips throughout the pandemic.

Rihanna gave him high praise, saying, “He became my family in that time. I love the simple things but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls**t. It’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

She revealed that when she took him to meet her family in Barbados, her mother was “charmed by him from the start.”

Giving fans a true look into her feelings, Rihanna shared that they have complete and total openness about everything, such as “how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are.”

She revealed that they share a “vulnerability” that allows them to be open with their feelings.

While fans may be impatiently waiting to see their baby, they can rest easy knowing that Rihanna seems to have found real true love with A$AP Rocky.