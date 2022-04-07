Rihanna shows off bare pregnant belly while wearing a sports bra and low-slung skirt to dinner

Rihanna shows off bare baby bump in a sports bra and low-slung skirt. Pic credit: Backgrid

Rihanna continues to be the queen of maternity fashion.

The singer was recently spotted at dinner wearing a sports bra and skirt.

Last week, she was photographed at the Oscars after-party showing off her baby bump.

Rihanna debuted her baby bump at the end of January with a photoshoot in Harlem.

She is expecting her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

In May 2021, A$AP Rocky confirmed during an interview with GQ that he and Rihanna are currently in a relationship after many years of friendship.

Rihanna was spotted at Nobu Restaurant in Los Angeles.

She was seen wearing a navy blue sports bra and a low-slung skirt.

Her baby bump was on full display, in true Rihanna style.

Rihanna accessorized the look with a matching Los Angeles Fire Department hat, white beaded necklaces, a blue purse, and white sneakers.

Rihanna shows off her baby bump at Nobu Restaurant in Los Angeles. Pic credit: Backgrid

Rihanna showed off her baby bump at the Oscars after-party

Recently, Rihanna showed off her 22-week baby bump at the Oscars after-party by wearing a see-through, sheer turtleneck over a black bandeau.

She finished off the look with a long, sequin black skirt. Rihanna accessorized the outfit with black gloves and circular black and white earrings.

“Me and my date for the Oscar Gold Party #bump22,” she wrote in the caption.

Rihanna tagged the artist Dennis Leupold and designer Valentino in one of the photos.

Valentino also posted shots of the singer wearing the brand’s outfit and also stated that the pieces were designed for her by Pierpaolo Piccioli and Jahleel Weaver.

“Rihanna (@badgalriri), attended Jay-Z’s #Oscars after party in a black organza turtleneck gown with a bustier and long organza all-over sequin embroidery skirt, specially designed for her by @pppiccioli and styled by @illjahjah,” Valentino wrote.

Rihanna talks about maternity fashion

In February, Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy style.

She told People magazine that her pregnancy style is “fun” but also “a challenge.”

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” she said.

She went on to describe how her maternity fashion can help boost her mood.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she said, continuing:

You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b***h.”