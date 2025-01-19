Will Mayim Bialik host another game show following Jeopardy? Here’s what she said

Mayim Bialik is no longer affiliated with Jeopardy!, but would the former host be interested in hosting a different game show?

The Big Bang Theory actress addressed the question during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

During her chat with the publication, the 49-year-old opened up about the prospect of hosting a different game show other than the popular weeknight quiz competition, Jeopardy!

When asked whether she’d consider such a gig, Mayim shared, “The time that I had on Jeopardy! was so sacred and so special, and I have such tremendous respect for our writers — obviously, my support of the writers’ strike showed that.”

“So, for me, that was a really special opportunity to be part of such an iconic show and such an iconic piece of game show history,” she added. “I feel very satisfied with my time there and miss it a lot. I loved being there.”

Mayim hosted Jeopardy! from 2021 until 2023, following legendary host Alex Trebek’s death in 2020.

Initially, Mayim shared the guest-hosting role as a permanent co-host alongside the show’s now-permanent host, Ken Jennings.

Mayim left Jeopardy! in 2023

Mayim announced in December 2023 that she was let go by Sony Pictures.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mayim told her followers, “Sony informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!”

Mayim noted that she was “deeply grateful” for the opportunity and thanked her supporters, including Jeopardy! fans, contestants, writers, staff, and crew.

Two hours after Mayim’s social media announcement, Jeopardy! announced that Ken had become the show’s sole permanent host.

Jeopardy! producers explained that they decided to have one host for the syndicated show in Season 41 “to maintain continuity” for viewers.

Jeopardy! viewers had varying reactions to Mayim leaving

Mayim’s departure sparked mixed feelings from Jeopardy! fans.

Some felt that Ken wasn’t hosting material and begged Jeopardy! executives to bring back Mayim.

Others were pleased to have Ken at the helm, calling him a “natural” who was “born for” the role.

Ken Jennings was taken ‘off guard’ by Mayim’s departure

Shortly after the announcements, Ken broke his silence, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It took me off guard because I loved working with my Mayim, and I’m gonna miss her,” Ken confessed.

Ken added that he felt “extremely lucky” about being offered the hosting job, considering he’s a “non-broadcaster.”

In the meantime, Mayim told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s been busy with other endeavors.

She’s in her fourth year hosting her podcast, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, which has accrued 60 million downloads.

Mayim continues to grow her audience as she tackles mental health, physical health, the climate, and the media.