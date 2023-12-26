Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings breaks silence on Mayim Bialik firing: ‘I’m gonna miss her’

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings has opened up about Mayim Bialik being fired from the game show.

Ever since Jeopardy! lost its beloved host, Alex Trebek, in 2020, Ken has been taking over hosting duties.

In 2022, Ken and Mayim were named co-hosts of the syndicated show and primetime specials of Jeopardy!

However, that has all changed as Mayim revealed on December 15 that she was fired as host.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there’s speculation Mayim’s absence due to the writers’ strike could have led to her being ousted.

Now Ken has broken his silence on hosting the show solo and what happened to Mayim.

Ken spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Mayim and his future as the solo host of Jeopardy! and the celebrity version of the show, too.

“It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her. I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it,” he shared.

Although he will miss Mayim, Ken wants to just keep moving right along in his new gig. After all, Ken never imagined that he would have such a dream job.

“But on my end, I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster,” the host stated.

Having a former contestant now host the iconic game show does seem a bit odd to Ken, but he’s having the best time doing it. Ken has been learning as he goes and hopes he gets to do it for a long time.

Alex played a pivotal part in Ken’s childhood and he wants to do the same for young people.

“I loved growing up with Jeopardy! where Alex was the host of that show for almost 38 years, and people just kind of felt like he was part of their family,” Ken expressed to The Hollywood Reporter.

There will never be another Alex Trebek and Ken knows he has big shoes to fill when it comes to Jeopardy! However, Ken hopes to have a long career like Alex did.

“It’s such an honor and hopefully I look forward to 37 more years of doing it, when I’ll be a very, very old man,” he spilled.

Ken Jennings will move forward as the only host for Jeopardy! now that his former co-host, Mayim Bialik, has been fired.

What do you think about the latest Jeopardy! host chaos?