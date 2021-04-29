The reunion of Derek Shepherd and Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy has been very memorable. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 has been a really emotional one so far, with the primary focus being on Meredith Grey and her bout with COVID-19.

Now that Meredith is finally awake and off that beach where she kept seeing characters from the past, it’s time for the writers to push other stories forward. Well, almost.

There is no Grey’s Anatomy episode for tonight (April 29). The show is taking a week off and will return with another huge guest-starring appearance during the month of May.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

As for why Grey’s Anatomy is not on tonight, that is because ABC is airing the 2021 NFL Draft. The first round plays out during primetime on Thursday night, which also means no new episode of Station 19.

Fret not fans, because the show returns quickly and there is a month of new content coming up.

When is the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy?

The next new episode of Grey’s Anatomy will air on May 6. It marks the return of actress Sarah Drew in the role of April Sexton. There is a lot of mystery about why Jackson Avery is going to visit April, but it should set up a good hour of television for the viewers.

Ahead of her return to the show, Sarah Drew has done several interviews about how excited she was to get the call. And fans are definitely excited to see April back with Jackson as well – even if they aren’t actually getting back together as a couple. Yet?

This pic is actually from my watch party pic.twitter.com/vwotlIkiCr — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) April 26, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18?

There has been no news from ABC about Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 taking place. The network has been pretty quiet about the show’s future, and there hasn’t been any fresh information leaked by the showrunner or the Grey’s Anatomy cast, either.

We are holding out hope that some good news will be coming from ABC very soon and that we will be able to look forward to many more new episodes of the show during the 2021-2022 television season. For now, though, we will be sure to tune in each Thursday night in May, as a lot of the current season still has to play out.

So, just how will the Grey’s Anatomy season finale wrap up what has taken place this year? That’s a good question. Hopefully, we will see the return of a few more stars from past seasons of the show. The person we most want to see is Dr. Cristina Yang. Meredith getting texts from Cristina served as a fun tease, but now we want to see actress Sandra Oh walk through the doors of Grey Sloan Memorial again.

As a quick reminder, there is no new Grey’s Anatomy episode on April 29, but the show returns with the April Kepner episode on May 6. Then, unless the ABC TV schedule shifts, there should be new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy on May 13, May 20, and May 27 as well.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.