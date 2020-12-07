Why is Deeks not on NCIS anymore? Is Eric Christian Olsen leaving NCIS: LA?

Actor Eric Christian Olsen plays LAPD Detective Marty Deeks on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast and he has had the role for quite some time.

As part of his job with the LAPD, Deeks has served a liaison to NCIS. The partnership has given the NCIS team additional resources and it has kept the team in touch with the city at large.

For years, Deeks has been helping out NCIS: LA, all while still retaining his link with the Los Angeles Police Department. But that all changed earlier in Season 12, as the show tried to mimic what is going on in the real world.

Now, fans are starting to get worried that Deeks has left NCIS permanently and that Eric Christian Olsen is leaving the show.

Is Deeks leaving NCIS: Los Angeles?

The quick answer to this question is no. It is clear that the NCIS: LA cast works better when Deeks is there, especially since the character is now married to Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah). At the same time, it was a good moment to throw a wrench into the situation.

There is an important quote to remember from earlier in Season 12 when Deeks and Kensi were speaking at the bar. Kensi came home from a tough day on the job to find a glum Deeks who had just learned some bad news.

Deeks stated that the “LAPD is undergoing a public safety review to avoid defunding and part of that is the cancellation of all partnerships and liaisons.”

It meant that the LAPD and NCIS partnership was over and that Deeks could no longer be partners with Kensi. It was a bombshell that could also impact their relationship moving forward, but one that could also be very easily solved.

Deeks can become an NCIS agent. He just needs to go through the training or know someone with a lot of pull and power who could make it happen right away. He does know someone who could pull that off in Operations Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Linda Hunt), but it has seemed like he didn’t want to count on it.

At the same time that Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith) appears to be training to take over for Hetty, it seems that the drama with Deek’s job was going to be another problem for the team to deal with.

Eric Christian Olsen is not leaving NCIS, so fans are going to see Deeks for a lot longer. His role on the show might shift, but that could end up bringing more humor anyway.

More news from the world of NCIS

There are some big guest stars that just appeared in Season 12, Episode 4 of NCIS: Los Angeles on December 6. And there are more to come. For the December 13 episode, actress and model Blood Moongood will be back. That should be very interesting.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.