Why is Chicago Med not on tonight, when does show return?

There is no new episode of Chicago Med on tonight. NBC has shifted its Wednesday night schedule and that means the One Chicago shows are getting pushed back again.

This comes as really bad news for die-hard fans of the show, especially since we have only seen a few new episodes since last spring.

Chicago Med Season 5 got cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020 and then the Season 6 premiere was delayed this fall due to problems with production. Only two new episodes were able to air before the long winter hiatus went into place.

The first new episode of 2021 was supposed to air on January 6, but due to the drama that was taking place in Washington D.C., NBC decided to pre-empt coverage of the Chicago-based shows.

We did get a new episode of each Chicago show on January 13, but now it’s time to take another week off.

Why is Chicago Med not on tonight?

For Wednesday, January 20, NBC is going to be airing extended coverage of the presidential inauguration. At 8/7c, the network is going to be re-showing the oaths that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took earlier in the day.

Following the oaths getting shown in primetime, NBC is airing a special called Celebrating America. It is hosted by Tom Hanks and it will feature performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, and Demi Lovato. Biden and Harris will also give featured remarks.

Because of the inauguration events, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire have been taken completely off the air. At 10/9c there will be an older episode of Chicago P.D. that originally aired last season.

When does Chicago Med return to NBC?

Luckily, the wait isn’t going to be very long for new episodes of Chicago Med to return to television. On January 27, Season 6, Episode 4 called In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission will air on NBC.

It is expected that on February 3, Season 6, Episode 5 called When Your Heart Rules Your Head will debut on NBC.

There are more episodes left to air after those two, but it isn’t clear yet when they will be appearing on television.

Hopefully, there isn’t another extended hiatus coming up between any of the future episodes.

Hey ChiHards, #OneChicago will return next week at its normal time of 8/7c. See you then! ❤️🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/cE3zlSCikU — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 20, 2021

Some more news from Chicago Med

During one of the upcoming episodes, a new character is going to be joining the Chicago Med cast. This is going to be someone from the past of Dr. Ethan Choi (played by Brian Tee) and it could give Season 6 a new direction for some characters.

Some new members of the Chicago Fire cast have also been teased by one of the showrunners and it could have an impact on whether or not Brett and Casey can ever have a real relationship.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.