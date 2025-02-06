Whoopi Goldberg warns fans: ‘Do not look at this!’

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg looks good after spending time losing weight over the last year.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Whoopi debuted a new sleek look at the Paris Fashion Week while she took time off from The View.

Whoopi credits her diet, exercise, and using a weight loss drug, Mounjaro, for her success in losing weight.

Since Whoopi has been open about the Mounjaro use, she isn’t trying to sell any other weight loss drugs.

During a recent segment of The View, while Sunny Hostin broke down into tears about losing her aunt to a heart attack, Whoopi stopped the show to get something straight.

Someone brought it to Whoopi’s attention that a scammer was using her likeness to sell what she called a “bad weight loss drug,” and she wanted to warn her fans.

Whoopi wants to clear the air, saying, ‘Do not look at this!’

On a recent episode of The View, Whoopi wanted to clarify something for her fans after a great injustice caught her attention and caused her to become angry.

After Sunny shocked everyone by saying she was upset over losing her beloved aunt just the day prior, Whoopi felt the need to clear the air about an alleged scam that someone was playing on her fans.

Whoopi started her tirade, saying, “I’m giving everyone a heads up. There is a phony weight loss ad floating around Instagram. I don’t sell anything. If I do, I say, ‘Hey, it’s me, Whoopi.'”

She went on to say that a “bad weight loss drug” company was using her likeness, making it look like she was selling some weight loss drug.

She openly admits to using the brand name Mounjaro weight loss drug and said she would never sell another kind.

Whoopi told her fans about the fake ad on Instagram, “Do not look at it!” She clarified that she is not selling any weight loss drugs.

Whoopi’s words to her fans from The View’s YouTube channel are below.

Whoopi revealed where Joy is during her absence on The View

Joy Behar has not been in her seat on The View this week, and everyone wants to know what she’s doing.

Whoopi alerted everyone that Joy’s play, My First Ex-Husband, is premiering this week and wished her well on opening night.

When asked why she wrote this play, Joy said she has always been fascinated by why people marry and divorce. Let us all hope she is back on The View soon to share her ideas.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.