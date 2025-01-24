Whoopi Goldberg reveals dramatic change after her lengthy absence on The View

Whoopi Goldberg has been missing on The View lately, causing others to apologize to the audience.

Joy Behar started a recent show by apologizing for the missing Whoopi, who would be out for at least a week during her hiatus from The View.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Joy said, “Hello, everyone, and welcome to The View. Whoopi will be back next week. She’s out for the week, right? I’m sorry.”

Joy, who usually works a shortened four-day week on The View, has not only been covering for the missing Whoopi but is also working on a new project.

The View has started airing during the weekends with a new offering named The Weekend View, sharing new, less political topics.

While Whoopi’s away, Joy and the other ladies have discussed several Bravo franchises, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Whoopi reveals what she’s up to during her hiatus from The View

Whoopi Goldberg temporarily turned her moderator seat over to Joy Behar while she was in an entirely different country for an extended time away.

The View always takes an extended vacation from airing new shows during the Christmas holidays, but it seems that wasn’t enough for Whoopi.

Whoopi has shared on Instagram and her Facebook pages that she is in Paris for the week.

She is in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week after being named the face of AMI’s fall and winter campaign.

Whoopi, who previously revealed she uses Mounjaro to lose weight, showed how much she has dramatically changed in the last couple of years.

Whoopi shared a photo on her Instagram showcasing how much of a fashion statement she made during Paris Fashion Week.

Whoopi Goldberg is in Paris, showing off her new slim figure. Pic credit: @whoopigoldberg/Instagram

Whoopi decided on an all-black silk outfit, complete with black boots by designer Alexandre Mattiussi.

Whoopi shared a special message for Michelle Yeoh

Any fan of Whoopi knows that she is an icon for Star Trek fans since she played Guinan on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

While in France for Paris Fashion Week, Whoopi shared a special message for a guest she is fond of on The View.

Michelle Yeoh, an actress playing in everything from Wicked to Tomorrow Never Dies, is starring in Star Trek: Section 31.

Whoopi shared a message of encouragement from one Trekkie to another and said in part, “I’m so mad I’m not here with you.” Hopefully, Whoopi will be back next week to share exciting stories from her time in Paris.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.