Sunny Hostin chokes up on The View while sharing a heartbreaking loss

During a wild week on The View, while Star Jones is filling in for an absent Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin broke into tears on live television.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Joy Behar has been missing from The View for several days.

Star Jones, an “OG” as Whoopi called her on The View, filled in for Joy Behar to discuss her open heart surgery and her show, Divorce Court, when Sunny started to cry.

Sunny has had a bad several months, dealing with empty nesting as her children attend college.

Then, Sunny’s husband, Manny Hostin, was named in a lawsuit alleging insurance fraud, which must be hard to deal with in the harsh spotlight of fame.

Recently, as Star Jones filled in for Joy, Sunny broke down and wept as Star spoke out about heart disease and how important it is for women to be aware of their heart health.

Sunny broke down and revealed a death in her family on The View

As Star Jones spoke about surviving her open heart surgery fourteen years ago, just after people observed National Wear Red Day for the American Heart Association, Sunny Hostin broke down.

Whoopi spoke out, trying to figure out which camera she should speak into when Sunny said, “I’m sorry my aunt died yesterday of a heart attack.”

Sunny asked Alyssa Farah Griffin, “Can you answer my question?”

Alyssa shared that she misunderstood her at first and then asked Star a question about her show, the Divorce Court.

Star spoke about her role on Divorce Court before continuing, “Understand that your aunt is at home with her God,” she said as she tried to comfort Sunny, who was crying.

The ladies at the table, including Sara Haines and Alyssa, tried to comfort Sunny during the segment.

The View fans wanted to console Sunny during her loss

Sunny is always a family person, speaking about her children and her mom and dad on The View, and now the loss of her beloved aunt caused her to cry uncontrollably on the show.

Fans started speaking out on X (formerly Twitter) about Sunny and her aunt. One fan said, “So sorry about your aunt, Sunny…may she rest in peace.”

So sorry about your aunt, Sunny 🙏🏾 🕊 may she rest in peace #theview pic.twitter.com/RBb7IXF6oG — RMJNewton321 (@MJNewton321) February 5, 2025

Other fans chimed in as well. One said, “Condolences to Sunny…she said her aunt passed yesterday of a heart attack.”

One last fan in the sampling said, “My condolences to you, Sunny! #theview”

Fans offer their condolences to Sunny Hostin. Pic credit: @Charvettebey/Ladygeedee5125/X

It is always hard to lose a loved one, and everyone’s condolences go out to Sunny and her family during this trying time.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.