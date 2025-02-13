Whoopi Goldberg declares on The View: ‘I don’t care if you reject me’

Whoopi Goldberg has enough grit to tell everyone off on The View, and she did that on a recent episode.

Whoopi often takes charge of The View, moving things along as moderator on the hit show and putting people into their place if things get out of hand.

Joy Behar recently had to step up while Whoopi was off in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, showcasing her new body.

Joy warned Sara Haines and Michael Strahan on a recent show, reining them in as they got too bold with their language.

Whoopi is back now and isn’t taking any flack from anyone. She said so on a recent episode of The View and clarified that she doesn’t care if people reject her.

The ladies discussed imposter syndrome and brought up Maureen Evelyn, who applied to Harvard University on purpose, thinking that the rejection would help her.

Whoopi Goldberg says ‘I don’t care if you reject me’

Whoopi brought up one Maureen Evelyn on The View. Maureen feels that rejection is good for you to get used to and purposely applied to Harvard to be rejected.

She wanted to get that feeling over and done with so she would not fear it in the future as she set her sights higher and higher, but she got waitlisted instead.

The results caused Maureen to start something called rejection therapy, and the concept is taking over TikTok, catching Whoopi’s eye.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said that rejection therapy on The View happens daily, which causes the ladies to laugh because it is true. People either love or hate the ladies on The View, and both sides share equal passion.

After Sunny Hostin shared that she feels she’s earned her place at the table and does not suffer from imposter syndrome. She doesn’t fear success and has a great sense of her worth.

It was then that Whoopi weighed in with her feelings. She declared on The View, “Actually, I don’t care if you reject me. I’m not going anywhere. I’m here; I don’t care. All that means is where I take myself.”

She continued the tirade, explaining that your opinion of her means nothing unless you pay her bills or rent.

She then took The View into a commercial break.

Saturday Night Live cast members visit The View

Many comedians impersonate Whoopi in Saturday Night Live (SNL) skits, and she always takes the ribbing in a good-hearted way.

Several of the long-time cast members of SNL stopped by to share about the 50th anniversary of the show.

During the segment, scenes where someone impersonated Whoopi on SNL aired, much to everyone’s delight.

Whoopi’s nonchalance about what others feel about her serves her well. She takes the SNL skits in and doesn’t let them get her down. Perhaps she means she doesn’t care who rejects her since she already has a healthy self-esteem.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.