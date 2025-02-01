Joy Behar issues a stern warning on The View

Joy Behar has been taking her moderator job on The View seriously lately. She directs the show’s course and ensures everyone does what they should.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Joy recently apologized for Whoopi Goldberg’s absence on the show.

Now, she uses her authority to keep the ladies and guests in line on The View before things get too rowdy.

During a recent segment, Sara Haines got chummy with her good friend Michael Strahan after a hard-hitting segment about Isabella Strahan’s cancer journey and subsequent documentary.

After Sara teared up over the story of Michael’s daughter and her cancer, the topic of football and grandpa’s names came up.

Sara and Michael are good friends after working together on Good Morning America’s 3rd Hour. Their discussion quickly turned steamy on The View, causing Joy to step in.

Joy had to caution ‘Easy now…language’

After Michael spoke about Isabella’s cancer and her treatment, the subject turned to grandbabies, a topic dear to his heart since he is a grandfather now.

Ana Navarro asked Michael, the new grandfather to baby Onyx, “So, what’s that like, and what’s Onyx going to call you?” Michael began, “First of all, he’s going to call me Big Papa.” The group all started to speak out about how much they loved that name.

Sunny Hostin shared that she loved the name Big Papa, and then Sara told Michael, “But don’t other people call you that, too?”

The look Michael gave Sara caused Joy to jump in and say, “Easy now, language.” Michael took the clue from Joy and roared, “It’s a family show!” Everyone laughed out loud throughout the segment.

Fans love Joy Behar on The Weekend View

Another episode of The Weekend View recently dropped, and fans are commenting about their beloved moderator, Joy Behar.

The Weekend View is The View’s new show streaming on the weekends. It focuses more on hot topics and reality television.

One fan said, “Joy is radiant in royal blue and black with statement earrings.”

Another appreciated how real Joy is, always staying true to herself: “Hello Joy, you’re so real, keep being your honest self.”

This new weekend show that The View has created seems to be taking off well in its first weeks.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.