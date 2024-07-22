Who will Jesse Lee Soffer play on FBI: International?

When FBI: International announced earlier this year that Colin Donnell would not be anchoring its revamp, many fans were shocked.

The Chicago Med and Arrow alum delivered a powerhouse performance in the final two episodes of Season 3.

Alas, things in the entertainment industry rarely work out how fans expect them to.

When news broke that Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer would play the new lead, there were some questions.

People wanted to know whether he’d be taking his character to the FBI universe, following in the footsteps of Chicago PD co-star Tracy Spiridakos.

Sadly, that was quickly shot down, and it’s not too much of a surprise.

Jesse Lee Soffer is playing a new role

At the time of his Chicago P.D. departure, it seemed like Soffer was ready to walk away from playing Jay Halstead.

To his credit, he played the role for years, and sometimes, actors know when the right time is to move on to a new challenge.

TV Line is reporting the first details about who Soffer will play on the show when it returns this fall on CBS.

According to the outlet, the character’s name is Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell.

“Newly embedded to the Fly Team, Wes is described as charming and rakish, an agent whose impeccable instincts and unconventional tactics fuel his drive to stop at nothing to achieve justice,” the outlet teases.

FBI International was thrust into chaos earlier this year when the series lead, Luke Kleintank, resigned after three seasons as Special Agent Scott Forrester.

As the glue that held the hit procedural drama together, the decision came out of nowhere.

Could Luke Kleintank return to FBI: International?

Thankfully, Scott’s time on the show culminated with him going on the run with his mother, so there’s a high probability there will be some resolution down the line.

It could be months or years, but the series has to revisit the storyline to make it more worthwhile.

The Fly Team has been through the mill in recent months, so the hope is that Wes will be able to bring some much-needed consistency.

The series faces a massive hurdle because its future could hinge on how fans receive the casting shakeup.

The good news is that Soffer has attained a legion of fans throughout his years as one of the main attractions of Chicago P.D.

FBI International Season 4 will premiere on CBS on Tuesday, October 15, at 9/8c. You can Stream Seasons 1-3 on Paramount+.