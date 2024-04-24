FBI: International original star Luke Kleintank set to depart

The revolving door of the FBI universe continues to spin, and it’s bad news for fans of an original FBI: International star.

According to Deadline, Luke Kleintank has opted to walk away from the CBS procedural after three seasons.

Fans don’t have long to accept the news because the actor’s final episode as Scott Forrester is set to air on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI International,” he said.

“This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home,” he added.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons.”

Forrester’s presence has diminished on FBI: International Season 3

While the announcement comes as a bit of a shocker, the writing has been on the wall for some time as Forrester’s role has diminished, with the beloved character focusing on other matters than the cases at hand.

The latest exit to rock the FBI universe comes after Kleintank’s co-star, Heida Reed, was written out of the show earlier this year.

Kleintank’s exit will leave a huge void as the series navigates wrapping up Season 3 and preparing for what’s to come on the recently ordered FBI: International Season 4.

FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted both landed one-season renewals at CBS, but the original FBI secured a three-season pickup simultaneously.

FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted are on shaky ground

The spinoffs going through constant casting changes that force the creatives to recalibrate puts them on shakier ground than the original series.

FBI remains one of the most-watched shows on TV because it has kept its cast relatively intact.

From a storytelling standpoint, there is still a lot to do with Forrester, and we’re sure Teri Polo’s casting in a top-secret role will play into his final storyline.

Hopefully, Forrester gets a satisfying final goodbye that doesn’t kill him off for shock value. The series doesn’t need more of that.

A look ahead at CBS next season

Looking ahead to CBS next season, the trio of FBI series will be on the schedule, alongside Tracker, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, NCIS, NCIS Sydney, Fire Country, S.W.A.T., and Elsbeth.

Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, So Help Me Todd, and Young Sheldon have all been canceled.

The Equalizer and NCIS: Hawaii are both on the bubble for next season, but we should get some clarity on their chances very soon.

FBI: International airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.