FBI: International’s Heida Reed starring in new sci-fi thriller Blank

FBI: International fans will get a very different look at Heida Reed soon.

The actress, who plays Fly Team agent Jamie Kellett will be starring in the new sci-fi thriller Blank.

While a trailer for the film was released in March, it’s finally been set for a release date on September 23.

The film, from Brainstorm Media, focuses on an author (Rachel Shelley), whose attempt to use artificial intelligence to aid her writing goes horribly wrong.

Reed will play an android companion who appears likewise to mean harm to her would-be owner.

The film co-stars Wayne Brady and Rebecca Clare-Evans. It will provide a rare big-screen role for Reed amid her action on FBI: International.

What is Blank about?

Filmed in 2019 (when Reed’s biggest credit was the series Poldark), Blank comes from Brainstorm Media and is the debut project of director Natalie Kennedy and writer Stephen Herman.

While the film was wrapped in late 2019, its post-production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and had difficulty securing a release date.

It was finally sold at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival for a release date of September 23.

The film stars Rachel Shelley, best known for The L Word, as a writer using an artificial intelligence system while trying to write a book.

Reed plays Rita, her android companion. However, both the trailer and synopsis indicate things go horribly wrong.

“Struggling author Claire Rivers signs up for a fully A.I. operated retreat to help her writer’s block, but when an unforeseen software glitch occurs, she gets trapped inside her unit with a malfunctioning android, a degenerating host and no communication with the outside world. As time is running out, food supplies getting desperately low and the android becoming increasingly unstable, Claire must overcome her fears and find a way to outsmart the technology in order to make it out of the retreat alive.”

Reed and a big-screen role

While she’s been steadily acting since 2011, Heida Reed’s movie credits are few and far between.

Reed did have a small role in 2011’s One Day with Anne Hathaway. However, she took a long break from film after 2013’s Eternal Return until 2022’s Netflix drama, Against the Ice.

Reed’s more notable credits have been on TV, from her native Iceland to the hit BBC series Poldark.

As noted, Blank was filmed long before FBI: International was even created. This leaves Reed in the intriguing position of promoting a film that’s been completed for nearly three years.

With a theatrical date set right around the Halloween season, Reed is ready to provide some big-screen scares to go with her small-screen thrills.

Blank releases in theaters on September 23. FBI: International Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 20, at 9/8c on CBS.