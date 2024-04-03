FBI: International casts Teri Polo

FBI International is setting up a multi-season arc for Teri Polo.

Deadline reports that The Fosters alum has closed a deal to appear in the final two episodes of FBI: International Season 3.

Polo will return to continue the storyline if the CBS procedural scores a renewal for Season 4.

Details about who she would be playing are being kept under wraps, suggesting the character will be connected to one of the show’s many series regulars.

The hit drama’s cast includes Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Eva-Jane Willis as Megan “Smitty” Garretson, and Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate.

Polo’s casting comes after the show said goodbye to Heida Reed, who played Jamie Kellett.

Teri Polo is returning to CBS

The casting also brings Polo back to the CBS family after she played Vivian Kolchak for a short time on NCIS.

Her most significant role on the small screen was as Stef Adams Foster on Freeform’s The Fosters.

She recently reprised the role for the spinoff Good Trouble’s series finale.

The series was canceled as Freeform seemingly leaves the scripted business for good.

Additional television credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Conviction, Law & Order: LA, The Practice, and Northern Exposure.

Will FBI: International return for Season 4?

As for FBI: International, the series is expected to score a renewal for the 2024-25 season on CBS.

The numbers have been on par with the previous season, so there’s no reason to believe the show won’t return for another season.

The show would be canceled only if CBS wanted to pursue a different direction with lower-cost programming.

The network has canceled Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, S.W.A.T., and Young Sheldon.

Blue Bloods fans are trying to get the show renewed for another season.

Tracker, Ghosts, Fire Country, and NCIS: Sydney have all been renewed for next season.

NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Equalizer, and The Neighborhood are all expected to join them with renewals.

We’re getting an FBI crossover

FBI: International is set to crossover with FBI later this month in an episode that brings Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) over to the spinoff to help the Fly Team locate the cartel that murdered his former girlfriend and colleague.

Forrester is pushed to the limit as he goes undercover as an arms expert.

Will the mission go off without a hitch and give Jubal the closure he needs to move on with his life?

FBI: International airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.