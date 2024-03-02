Donnie Wahlberg has given a shoutout to New Kids on the Block fans after Save Blue Bloods trended again for the third straight week last night.

Season 14 of Blue Bloods is slated to be the final season of the hit cop drama.

However, as the season premiered, Donnie and his wife Jenny McCarthy got the ball rolling on a Save Blue Bloods campaign that has really taken off.

Last week, before the second episode, Donnie took to Instagram to thank Blockheads for helping get #SaveBlueBloods trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Donnie wasn’t the only one featured in the video as Bridget Moynahan (Erin), Marisa Ramirez (Baez), and Tom Selleck (Frank) also gave a shoutout to the New Kids on the Block fan base.

Several production crew members also go in on the thank you, but Donnie really gushed over all of his fans.

Donnie Wahlberg thanks New Kids on the Block fans after Save Blue Bloods campaign continues to trend

“From my Blue Bloods TV family to my Blockhead Family — Thank you so much! For fourteen years you Blockheads have made our TV show part of your Friday nights, and for fourteen years you’ve tweeted it, trended it and made your love for Blue Bloods known all over the world. Without fail, you have united to make our show a trending topic every single Friday, of every single season, across every social media platform,” Donnie wrote as part of a lengthy caption.

In the video Donnie lets his cast and crew know Blockheads are getting #SaveBlueBloods trending on X every Friday night since Season 14 began. That’s when various clips of people saying thank you rolled out.

Donnie rounded out his caption with even more thanks to Blue Bloods fans and Blockheads for keeping #SaveBlueBloods going strong and trending. Well, that’s exactly what they did again this week for the third straight week.

#SaveBlueBloods continues to trend each Friday night

The most recent episode of Blue Bloods featured a tribute to Treat Williams and it only got fans of the show more fired up to save it. X was on fire, with #SaveBlueBloods going strong all night long.

“#SaveBlueBloods 💙❤️ has been hanging out at #7 most of the night, which I think means #BlueBloods needs those 7 more episodes to hit 300!! #CancelTheCancel @DonnieWahlberg,” read an X with a snapshot of the trend.

#SaveBlueBloods 💙❤️ has been hanging out at #7 most of the night, which I think means #BlueBloods needs those 7 more episodes to hit 300!! #CancelTheCancel @DonnieWahlberg pic.twitter.com/nRH1aWbJsG — Beth (@Cuttersftbll) March 2, 2024

Another revealed a huge billboard in Times Square that went up to save the hit CBS show.

A different one shared a picture of Donnie with names and addresses of who Blue Bloods fans should be writing to help keep the show on the air.

As a special surprise before tonight’s all new #BlueBloods we wanted to share with you a billboard that was live in Times Square last night. We wanted the epicenter of NYC to see how much we all want to #SaveBlueBloods 💙@cbs @BlueBloods_CBS @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/qX9YLzs77D — megs (@megspptc) March 2, 2024

There’s also a petition for fans to sign and you can do so right here.

Donnie Wahlberg isn’t giving up on trying to save Blue Bloods, and his New Kids on the Block fans are showing up to support him and the show.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.